I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans call for ‘unedited’ footage of Jimmy and Adam’s row as voting results are revealed

I’m A Celebrity South Africa has revealed its final voting figures, and they show just how decisively Adam Thomas stormed to victory in last week’s chaotic live final.

For the first time in the all stars edition, viewers got the power to vote for their winner, with the final episode broadcast live from London after the format shake up.

However, while the results confirm a clear winner, fans have turned their attention elsewhere.

The voting results from Friday’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa final have been revealed (Credit: ITV)

They are now demanding to see the “uncut” footage of Adam’s explosive clash with Jimmy Bullard in South Africa.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa voting results

The show’s team released the official voting breakdown overnight.

During the Final Four stage, Adam secured a huge 51 per cent of the public vote. Sir Mo Farah followed with 32 per cent.

Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp and Craig Charles trailed behind, picking up just nine per cent and eight per cent respectively.

Craig then exited the competition.

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When the lines reopened for the final vote, Adam extended his lead even further. He won with a massive 58 per cent of the vote.

Mo finished second again with 32 per cent, while Harry came third on 10 per cent.

The figures were shared on the show’s official Instagram page, but it was not just the result that got people talking.

Fans demand to see ‘unedited’ Adam and Jimmy row

Despite Adam’s win, the biggest talking point remains his dramatic fallout with Jimmy, which flared up again during the live final.

In tense scenes, the show descended into chaos as Jimmy addressed their earlier clash from South Africa.

The pair had already fallen out after Jimmy quit a trial, putting both of them at risk of elimination.

Adam stayed in the competition, but only after confronting Jimmy over the situation.

Fans just want to see the ‘unedited’ row between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy did not give an exit interview at the time, so he spoke out during the live show instead.

As tempers rose, he repeatedly accused ITV of editing out key moments from their argument.

He claimed several times that Adam had been “abusive, aggressive and intimidating”, while hosts Ant and Dec stepped in to challenge those claims.

Now, viewers say they want answers.

Many have called for the full, uncut version of the South Africa row to be released.

Commenting on the voting post, one fan wrote: “We want the full transparency on the uncut edit of the showdown.”

Another questioned: “Is that the edited version?”

A third added: “Need to show rest of what happened.”

Still, alongside the calls for more footage, plenty of fans shared messages congratulating Adam on his win.

Read more: Adam Thomas issues emotional family update following I’m A Celebrity live final drama

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