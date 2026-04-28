Adam Thomas issues emotional family update following I’m A Celebrity live final drama

Adam Thomas has shared an emotional family update days after winning I’m A Celebrity in a dramatic live final.

On Friday (April 24), the Waterloo Road actor beat out competition Craig Charles, Harry Redknapp and Mo Farrah. However, his win was announced following a bust-up with Jimmy Bullard on the show.

When the cast reunited for a live episode, Jimmy accused the show of failing to broadcast what he claimed was abusive behaviour.

Host Ant McPartlin stepped in live to defend Adam, denying the claims. Jimmy hit back, calling the situation “a liberty”. David Haye, who was accused of bullying Adam on the show, also stepped in, adding fuel to the fire.

Adam won I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas shares family update following I’m A Celebrity drama

The I’m A Celebrity live final drama has remained in the headlines.

Yesterday (April 28), Sinitta appeared on Good Morning Britain and performed a U-turn on Jimmy and David Haye, insisting that their behaviour appeared to be “bullying”.

Meanwhile, Adam has remained active on social media. 15 hours ago, he shared three photos with his son, 11-year-old Teddy, after he won a series of dance competitions.

“My boy came home this weekend with four trophies from his dance comps!!” he wrote.

“But honestly, it wasn’t even about the trophies… it was his face. Just pure happiness, proper proud of himself. That’s what winning should feel like, super proud of the boy. One thing I’ve learnt though is as you get older you start to realise, it’s not about trophies or crowns, none of that really matters,” Adam continued.

“I already won a long time ago. Everything I need is right here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

‘A champion like his dad’

Adam’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support following the wholesome news.

“Massive well done Teddy,” fellow I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt wrote.

“He’s a winner just like his Dad!! Nice to see you smiling too Adam xx,” another person shared.

“Well said Adam! And congratulations Teddy on the wins,” a third remarked.

“A champion like his dad,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘I don’t feel like I’m fully recovered’: Ashley Roberts ‘angry’ following I’m A Celebrity final as Amanda Holden slams ‘horrific’ Jimmy Bullard and David Haye

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