‘I don’t feel like I’m fully recovered’: Ashley Roberts ‘angry’ following I’m A Celebrity final as Amanda Holden slams ‘horrific’ Jimmy Bullard and David Haye

I’m A Celebrity star Ashley Roberts has admitted she’s still feeling shaken after the chaotic live final on Friday (April 24), describing the dramatic scenes as something she won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

The Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas was crowned winner of this year’s series after a public vote. Unfortunately, his victory was quickly overshadowed by explosive tensions that erupted between several campmates during the live broadcast.

Adam won this year’s series (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity live final drama

The finale descended into chaos after a row involving Jimmy Bullard and David Haye escalated on air, with Jimmy later accusing the show of failing to broadcast what he claimed was abusive behaviour.

Ant McPartlin stepped in live to defend Adam, denying the claims. Jimmy hit back, calling the situation “a liberty”.

David Haye supported Jimmy’s stance and challenged Adam over earlier moments in camp, insisting there was more to the story after Adam had spoken about “nothing but love” for his fellow campmate.

As emotions ran high, Sinitta was the first to walk off set, saying she felt the situation had become “aggressive and abusive”. Meanwhile, Gemma Collins also left shortly afterwards after backing Adam.

Ashley reflected on the live final on the radio this morning (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Roberts describes the final as ‘unhinged’

Speaking on the Heart FM Breakfast Show alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, Ashley didn’t hold back as she reflected on the night.

“It was unhinged! I felt like I was on a Jerry Springer show,” she said. “It was just unbelievable! People were walking off and there were flying everywhere, there was yelling, emotions and crying, it was wild! I don’t feel like I’m fully recovered if I’m honest with you.”

Ashley also claimed Jimmy and David arrived with “a mission”, adding that the atmosphere quickly spiralled out of control.

Amanda pointed out that Ashley and the other female campmates remained relatively calm. Ashley replied: “I was trying to dodge big man hands flying in my face. I thought at one point I was going to get smacked.”

Amanda later described the behaviour from Jimmy and David as “horrific and just absolutely awful”. That said, she stressed that not all men act that way.

Ashley said the final made her feel ‘sad’ (Credit: ITV)

‘My heart hurt’

Ashley went on to describe the finale as “absolute chaos”. She said it was disappointing that Adam’s big moment was overshadowed.

“It’s a shame that he wasn’t really able to enjoy his win because of all of the drama that went down,” she said.

“He had a really tough time in there and it was unfortunate that they had a moment to discuss things as adults and maybe clear the air a little bit. But instead, it was yelling and unfortunate behaviour. I was disappointed and my heart hurt a bit inside because there’s so much going on in the world and for us to then treat each other like that.”

Ashley added that while she believed emotions ran high due to “lads banter that went a little bit too far”. The overall experience left her feeling “angry” and “really sad”.

She also dismissed suggestions that any reconciliation properly took place on the night, insisting Adam did not want to win through sympathy.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec make savage swipe at I’m A Celebrity final drama minutes into show

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