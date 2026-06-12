Ariana Grande has lashed out at Donald Trump after her song Bye was used in a TikTok video promoting US immigration arrests.

The clip, posted on Tuesday, showed ICE agents detaining and handcuffing people while Ariana’s track played in the background.

The caption on the post read: “Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.”

Ariana isn’t happy (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ariana Grande and Donald Trump clash over TikTok post

Ariana responded in a comment that was later deleted, writing: “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F*** ICE.”

Her team later confirmed to Variety that the comment was authentic, even though it no longer appears publicly.

The audio on the TikTok has since been muted, with the platform now showing the message: “This sound isn’t available.”

A White House spokesperson defended the video, saying: “What’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

Ariana Grande and Donald Trump row follows earlier criticism

Ariana has repeatedly spoken out against Trump and his supporters. She also questioned whether voters felt “better off” eight months into his second term.

In a reposted message, she pointed to concerns over immigration crackdowns. She also slammed attacks on trans rights and what she described as a wider erosion of free speech.

The 32-year-old singer, who backed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, had previously urged fans to “reject” Trump after he formally announced his bid to return to office in 2022.

At the time, she shared an Instagram Story post that read: “Reminder: Donald Trump is the only President in the history of the United States to have been impeached twice. Trump is also in the middle of a series of investigations and lawsuits in several states across the country… He is currently under federal investigation for removing classified material from the White House upon leaving office.

The Thank U, Next singer has slammed Trump (Credit: Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

“He is also under investigation in New York State in two separate cases- one civil and one criminal- involving fraud committed by the Trump Organization. In Georgia he is under investigation for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

“And, if all of that isn’t enough, Trump just last week sued the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.”

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