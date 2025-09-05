Even though the show has just begun, people are already wondering if Stranded on Honeymoon Island, fronted by Davina McCall, will get another season.

The BBC show made its debut earlier this week (September 3) and seemed to be dividing viewers. While it only started, there was clearly room that it would grow and get more dramatic as time goes on.

But ultimately, it may not be enough to get Stranded on Honeymoon Island past the threshold needed to get a season two. As new odds reveal it’s not looking too good.

Davina McCall Stranded on Honeymoon Island season two odds

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Andy Newton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said it doesn’t seem that anything could save the season – even if it gets more dramatic.

Currently odds are 1/2 for Stranded on Honeymoon Island to get cancelled, with only a 6/4 chance for a season two renewal.

Andy said: “With 1/2 odds on cancellation, Stranded on Honeymoon Island might not survive a second series.”

But not only is it a blow to the show, but also to host Davina McCall. As Andy isn’t sure she can do anything to fix the public’s opinions.

He continued: “Not even Davina McCall could rescue this awkward mash-up of Love Island and Married at First Sight, which left viewers more stranded than entertained.”

It’s not looking good…

What happens on Honeymoon Island?

The premise of the show follows a group of newlyweds in the Philippines. But instead of a luxury honeymoon, they are stranded on a deserted beach.

Participants met during a speed-dating round and were then paired up and married the same day.

Then, after they said ‘I do’, they were all carted off to the Philippines for three weeks. But in a twist, all they have is water, electricity, a little shelter and one bed.

But viewers were immediately disappointed that the premise is very similar to other dating shows nowadays. Instead of an original format, many felt BBC had just merged a bunch of shows together.

One fan wrote: “Not another dating/marriage show. It’s literally like MAFS/Love Is Blind/ Love Island combined..”

