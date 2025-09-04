Stranded on Honeymoon Island viewers scoff ‘what’s the point?’ as Davina McCall dating show debuts

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, BBC One’s new Davina McCall dating show, made its debut on Wednesday (September 3) evening. However, going by the reaction on social media, viewers were far from convinced the show was bringing anything new to screens.

The reality series sees a bunch of newlyweds spending time in a tropical island in the Philippines. But far from an idyllic honeymoon where they can celebrate their nuptials, the participants are striving to survive on a deserted beach!

However, some fans reckoned they’d seen it all before. What’s more, some sounded like they were left wondering why they were bothering to watch as one aspect of the show may have undermined the whole concept for them.

Davina McCall is back on the box, and this time with a dating show for BBC One (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Complaints as Stranded on Honeymoon Island kicks off

A group of singletons met during a speed-dating event – and were then paired up with their spouse-to-be, marrying the very same day.

But instead of getting to know one another in normal circumstances, the new couples found themselves marooned in the Philippines for three weeks… with only water, electricity, a tiny bit of shelter and one bed!

Viewers immediately likened the programme to other TV dating shows. And not everyone watching along was enthused that Stranded on Honeymoon Island should be added to the list.

“#StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland another trash dating show,” remarked one person on X, adding a vomiting emoji to their words.

And someone else sighed: “Not another dating/marriage show, it’s like MAFS/Love is Blind/Love Island combined #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland.”

What did you make of Stranded on Honeymoon Island? Familiarity bred contempt for some viewers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Desperate to be MAFS’

Another person put forward: “Not remotely convinced by this programme. It’s desperation to be MAFS is a bit embarrassing. #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland.”

While someone else claimed: “Basically BBC One MAFS #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland.”

And yet another concurred: “This is BBC [blank] version of MAFS #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland.”

Meanwhile, others responding sarcastically as they learned the vows the spouses said to each other weren’t actually legally binding.

And of course not legally binding vows. Again just like #MAFSUK TBH 20 minutes in and I’m rather bored with Hannah and Sam. #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland pic.twitter.com/xzlX0XVABi — Mark Scales (@IndeedItsMark) September 3, 2025

One X user chuckled away: “‘Although this marriage is not legally binding’ – ha ha ha – no kidding! #StrandedonHoneymoonIsland.”

Another echoed as they scoffed: ‘”Whilst this marriage isn’t legally binding…’ Well what’s the point then!? #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland.”

“Oh the marriage isn’t legally binding? #StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland,” jeered another viewer.

While someone else asked: “#StrandedOnHoneymoonIsland are they actually legally married?”

Vows ‘weren’t legally binding’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will there be a second series of Davina McCall dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island?

Despite mixed reviews from social media users, The Sun reckons BBC bosses have been impressed enough to ‘prepare’ for a second series.

An unnamed TV insider is quoted as telling the tabloid: “The Beeb has long wanted some kind of dating show that can begin to challenge the dominance of Love Island.

“It doesn’t want the exact same format, just something that can provide a similar kind of tropical, steamy vibe — and bosses think that’s what they’ve got on their hands here.

“Of course, they’ll wait to see what the audience reaction is, but execs have already cast their eye over early versions of the series and are feeling confident. They already seem to want to ‘renew their vows’ with the show.”

Stranded on Honeymoon Island episode 2 airs on BBC One tonight, Thursday September 4, at 9pm. Or binge the first three episodes on iPlayer now.

