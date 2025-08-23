TV presenter Davina McCall has revealed that she’s been on “honeymoon” with her partner Michael Douglas.

The revelation comes after the TV presenter revealed she’d never get married again.

Davina and Michael started dating in 2019, when she finalised her divorce from second husband Matthew Robertson. However, the pair were firm friends before that, after Michael started working with Davina as her hair stylist when she fronted Big Brother.

Now the star, 57, has revealed that she’s enjoyed a “honeymoon” with Michael, 47. So have they secretly tied the knot?

Michael Douglas and Davina McCall ‘go on honeymoons all the time’

Davina McCall has always been of the mindset, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ when it comes to Michael.

The pair, who have been together for six years, have often said they’re happily unmarried. So what’s all this about a honeymoon?

Davina told the Mirror: “We go on honeymoons all the time but without getting married. We’re in the honeymoon period even after all these years. I couldn’t be more happy. And sometimes there’s an idea of, why change anything?”

The star added that “friendship, attraction, trust and respect” are key to their relationship. “And if any of those things are lacking, love can’t flourish,” she added.

Davina McCall’s dating advice

Speaking to The Sun, Davina shared more about her trips with Michael. “We’ve had an amazing summer. We just keep going away for the odd weekend here and there, just to top up with a bit of sun.

“The really important thing when you’re with somebody is, do you like who you are with them? Do they bring out the best in you? If someone’s making you feel jealous and you are not a jealous person, or someone’s making you feel insecure and you are not an insecure person, then you are with the wrong person.

“Be with somebody that makes you feel safe and loved and respected.”

