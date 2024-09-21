Davina McCall won’t marry boyfriend Michael Douglas, it’s been claimed, after fearing history will repeat itself and their romance will end in divorce.

My Mum, Your Dad host Davina has been married twice before, while Michael has also been through a divorce.

And, following the end of her marriage to Pet Rescue presenter Matthew Robertson, with whom she shares three children, Davina is sworn off walking down the aisle for a third time.

Davina McCall was accompanied by boyfriend Michael at the recent NTAs (Credit: Splash News)

Davina McCall ‘rules out marriage to boyfriend Michael

Speaking to OK!, a source claimed Davina has “vowed” not to say “I do” for the third time.

“After her marriage to Matthew ended, Davina vowed she wouldn’t get married again, especially as it was her second divorce – and she wants to stick to that. There were many reasons she split with Matthew, ones she’ll never go properly into. But it made her realise that marriage is not for her and didn’t make her happy in the end.”

The source continued: “There was so much heartache when they split, as not only did they have to deal with the breakdown of their relationship, they had to do all the horrible legal stuff. It’s hard to stay amicable, even if they’d both wanted to. Divorce lawyers are nasty and she just can’t go through that again.”

‘She refuses to ruin it’

They also said that Davina “doesn’t want to rock the boat” by tying the knot again. And she’s worried that they might “marry then split” and she “refuses to ruin” things with Michael.

“Davina herself admits that they don’t want to rock the boat by getting married again. It’s such a healthy and happy relationship and they can’t stand the thought of ever hurting each other, which is what might happen if they marry and then split. It would be no benefit to anyone. This is the happiest she’s been and she refuses to ruin it.”

Davina McCall won’t marry boyfriend Michael after two divorces (Credit: Splash News)

‘Let’s not rock the boat’

The presenter recently opened up about the prospect of marrying Michael. She said it’s “not even on the table”.

She explained: “That’s not even on the table, it’s just not. He’s been [married before] so we both just feel like we are happy, let’s not rock the boat. Let’s just keep things on the down-low.”

ED! has contacted Davina’s reps for comment.

