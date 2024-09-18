Host of My Mum, Your Dad Davina McCall has been happily in love with her hairdresser boyfriend Michael Douglas for many years. However, they are still yet to marry.

To date, Davina has been married twice. In 1997, the Masked Singer panelist married shop manager Andrew Leggett. They split that same year.

Three years later in 2000, Davina married TV actor Matthew Robertson, who she shares three kids with. In 2017, the pair divorced.

Since 2019, the iconic TV star has been in a loving relationship with Michael, who has also been previously married. Despite their ongoing affection, the pair have no plans to walk down the aisle.

My Mum, Your Dad host Davina McCall opens up about getting re-married

During a new interview with The Sun this month, Davina revealed that she and Michael are not tying the knot anytime soon.

“That’s not even on the table, it’s just not. He’s been [married before] so we both just feel like we are happy, let’s not rock the boat. Let’s just keep things on the down-low,” she said.

“We’re not interested. I knew Michael for so many years [before we got together] that there were no questions to ask like that. I know him. It was easy.”

Despite being high-profile, Davina admitted she likes to keep her relationship as private as possible.

“I love Michael. And I always feel like it’s too precious to just talk about in public. I just want to keep it for me,” she continued.

In January last year, Davina and Michael moved in together.

Davina insists Michael makes her ‘so happy’

At this year’s NTAs, Davina deservingly was awarded the Special Recognition award for her hard work throughout the years.

Michael attended the star-studded ceremony with the former Big Brother host, who gave her man a shout-out during her emotional speech.

“Michael Douglas over there, the young one. You make me so happy. Thank you,” she said. The camera panned to Michael, who had tears in his eyes.

