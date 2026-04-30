David Haye’s worrying threat to ‘weak’ Adam Thomas as he cruelly brands I’m A Celeb winner ‘Mr Flaccid’

David Haye isn’t backing down in his ongoing war of words with Adam Thomas, after the I’m A Celebrity South Africa winner opened up emotionally about his jungle experience this week.

The former boxer has once again addressed the bullying accusations levelled at him by Adam, following their tense clashes on the ITV show — including a heated exchange during the live finale.

Earlier this week, Adam broke down in tears on his podcast as he reflected on his time in the jungle, describing David’s behaviour as “bullying” and admitting he felt “dead inside and numb” afterwards.

But David has now hit back — and in typically blunt fashion, he’s made it clear he sees things very differently.

Boxer David has fired back at Adam again (Credit: ITV)

David Haye responded to Adam Thomas’

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (April 30), David said he had listened to Adam’s podcast episode with his brothers Ryan and Scott — but suggested Adam had twisted events. David said: “So I’ve just taken the time to listen to Adam Thomas’ podcast – him and his brothers Ryan and Scott. Very interesting. Very, very interesting to see he’s had a few days to sit down, mull it over, process everything that’s happened. Him winning I’m A Celebrity and how he processed it, it was enlightening.

“Dishing out banter to me and then losing the banter game, giving it back to him, and he starts crying and moaning, and somehow he’s spun it so he’s still the victim.”

He went on: “And he’s done an hour of chat with his brother. I put it in double speed because I couldn’t listen to the waffle. All three of them [bleep] and whining and moaning, complaining.

“He won. I don’t think he’s been around guys, proper guys, who actually have a bit of back and forth, you kind of build your resilience, your mental resilience to jibes. I’ve had plenty of it in my time. Whenever I lose, whenever I get something wrong, I always get my mates giving me [bleep] for it. That’s just what we do. It’s what real guys do.

“But somehow, the light sprinkling of primary school banter that I gave him, which was so gentle, he nearly had an emotional breakdown over it, started crying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Haye (@davidhaye)

David brands Adam ‘weak’

David then claimed that Adam “couldn’t take” the banter and added: “Ugh, everyone’s so damn soft, it just makes me sick. But it’s the world we live in right now, and you’re rewarded for being the softer and weaker you are. The more weak, brittle-spirited you are, the more validation the masses give you.

“But I ain’t interested in them. I’m interested in the 15-20 percent of people who listen to me’ and go ‘David makes sense, he’s right’. The rest of them I couldn’t give a [bleep]. The rest of you sensible people, you know what the score is, you know what’s right.”

David appeared to be referring to a social media poll he put out this week, asking fans to vote on whether they thought he was being a bully towards Adam.

Hours after he shared the poll, David revealed 77% of people had voted yes, indicating that he was a bully. He shared a screenshot and said: “So much for the sensible people. Is the world truly that full of sensitive morons?”

Adam broke his silence this week (Credit: ITV)

David says ‘a lot of stuff is going to come to light’

In his Instagram video, David savagely continued: “You’re nearly 40 years old and you’re moaning that you won a TV competition – ‘it’s the worst thing in my whole life, it’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to do, I didn’t even want to be there’ – what are you talking about?

“You’ve got £100,000 to give to a charity of your choice. You’ve made more money in a day than most people earn in a year.

“For three weeks straight, you’re going to get loads of endorsements, everyone loves you. ITV are going to give you your own show, things are looking positive, good vibes.”

“It’s a big slice of the population who love that soft [bleep] so just keep giving them the weakness. Keep giving them that soft, flaccid energy, that’s it, Mr Flaccid.”

He also suggested that Adam’s version of events may not be the full story.

He ended the video with: “Maybe your weak-[bleep] fan base just want the soft marshmallow energy. So just keep giving it to them. There’s a lot of stuff that is going to come to light that hasn’t come to light, that kind of contradicts his story just a little bit that I’m looking forward to seeing the light of day.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans call for ‘unedited’ footage of Jimmy and Adam’s row

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