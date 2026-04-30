EastEnders follow-up: Julie and Phil hit with fresh heartache next week when they make a sad Nigel discovery

Today’s EastEnders delivered an emotional chapter as Julie and Phil tried to come to terms with life after Nigel’s death.

As they said their final goodbyes at the care home, fans may be wondering if this signals the end of Julie’s time in Walford too.

Julie and Phil’s friends gathered to show their support (Credit: BBC)

Life went on for Julie and Phil in EastEnders

A new day arrived in Walford, and as news of Nigel’s death spread around the Square, everyone’s thoughts turned to how they could support Julie and Phil.

As the pair arrived back in the Square, everyone gathered to show how sorry they were about Nigel. While Kat organised some drinks in The Vic to remember Nigel, Lexi suggested they should all watch Nigel’s film together.

Walford residents gathered in the pub, and Julie made a heartfelt speech about how much Nigel loved Albert Square.

She thanked everyone for caring so much about Nigel, and then personally thanked Phil for being the best friend Nigel could have wished for.

But as everyone enjoyed Nigel’s film, there were some surprise outtakes at the end of Nigel and Phil messing around.

Seeing his friend on the big screen was too much for Phil, and he walked out of the pub. Grant followed, worried that he was going to sit in the dark again. But Phil reassured him that he just wanted time on his own.

Everyone gathered in The Vic to watch Nigel’s film (Credit: BBC)

Phil surprised everyone

Back at the house, Phil saw the photo of Nigel and went to get a lighter from the shelf. He then shocked his family by dragging his armchair out in the Square and setting it on fire.

Everyone was horrified, convinced he was on another downward spiral. But instead, Phil announced that it is what Nigel would have wanted.

Billy and Denise were confused by what he meant, but Grant understood entirely. He knew that Phil meant Nigel wouldn’t want him to sit and wallow in his chair all day – and it was clear that Phil was simply keeping the promise he made to Nigel that he would be okay.

Phil invited everyone inside to celebrate Nigel. As everyone shared stories, Phil put on Nigel’s favourite music. He dared Grant to ‘dance like Nige’, and Grant showed everyone Nigel’s pogo dancing.

Soon, all of Nigel’s loved ones were joining in, and the whole room was filled with laughter, just like Nigel would have wanted.

Phil struggled without Nigel, but refused to break the promise he made (Credit: BBC)

Is Julie leaving EastEnders?

Despite the emotional goodbye, there’s no indication that Julie will be leaving Albert Square anytime soon.

Spoilers confirm she remains at the centre of the action next week, as she and Phil face the difficult task of clearing out Nigel’s belongings at the care home.

With Sam and Phil by her side, Julie makes a surprising discovery: a letter from Nigel addressed to her.

Overcome with emotion and unsure what it might contain, Julie struggles to open it. But what has Nigel left unsaid, and could his final words change everything for her?

Read more: Spoilers for next week: Julie makes a shocking Nigel discovery, while Eddie Knight returns with a secret