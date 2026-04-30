Thursday night’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (April 30) didn’t hold back, delivering a fiery face-off between Megan Walsh and Maggie that’s left viewers wondering just how far this feud will go.

With both women armed with dangerous secrets, tensions finally boiled over on the precinct balcony. And while Megan may have tried to walk away, Maggie clearly wasn’t finished just yet.

Toyah punched Megan (Credit: ITV)

Megan attacked in Coronation Street

Drama kicked off earlier in the episode when Megan found herself cornered by Eva, Toyah and Leanne, before being forced into the back of a van by Toyah.

What followed was a tense confrontation, with Eva hoping to push Megan into confessing. But Megan wasn’t about to back down quietly, firing back with some harsh truths of her own and suggesting the sisters weren’t quite as blameless as they seemed.

She then brought up Imran’s death, sparking fury from Toyah, who lashed out at Leanne for revealing that information. Emotions ran high, and in a moment of anger, Toyah struck Megan across the face.

Later, a shaken Megan crossed paths with Daniel, who initially showed her kindness by letting her clean up at Ken’s. However, the mood soon shifted, and when Ken walked in, he jumped to the conclusion that Daniel was responsible for Megan’s injuries.

Maggie followed Megan (Credit: ITV)

Megan and Maggie’s showdown

Elsewhere, tensions were also rising at the pub, where Melanie attempted to blackmail Maggie. She pushed for Ollie and Will to be taken to Scotland. She also reminded Maggie of her connection to Finlay and Maggie’s role in her husband Alan’s death.

Unbeknownst to them, Megan was listening in nearby and secretly recorded the entire exchange – ammunition she was more than ready to use.

Back at the precinct flats, Megan was overheard on the phone to someone named Charlie, with Maggie quickly realising he was another of Megan’s new connections.

The confrontation between the two women soon escalated again. Megan eventually turned her back, making it clear she was done – but Maggie had other ideas and followed her, determined to continue the fight.

Could this bitter clash lead to something even darker, especially with that flashforward murder reveal looming?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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