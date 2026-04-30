King Charles makes poignant speech during US state visit: ‘I won’t see the long-distance future’

King Charles has continued his high-profile trip to the United States with a heartfelt appearance in New York, where he shared a surprisingly candid reflection about what lies ahead in a speech.

The monarch, currently on a state visit with Queen Camilla, opened up during a glittering event packed with famous faces.

The royal couple touched down in America on Monday, where they were welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. After spending time in Washington, they travelled to New York for the next leg of their visit.

It was here that the king took to the stage at Christie’s auction house for the Greater Together event, addressing guests on a topic clearly close to his heart.

King Charles gave a new speech in New York (Credit: Kylie Cooper – Pool via CNP/DPA/Cover Images)

King Charles gives speech in New York

King Charles, who has bravely battled cancer following his 2024 diagnosis, was joined by a host of well-known names including Lionel Richie, Anna Wintour and Stella McCartney.

Singer Lionel Richie, who serves as a Global Ambassador for the King’s Trust, introduced Charles on the night. He described the gathering as a chance to celebrate the Trust’s work and highlight the long-standing connection between the UK and the US.

Taking to the stage, the king said: “Which of course is a relationship rooted in shared creativity, enterprise and values reminding us we are truly greater together, that’s the point.

“Its a wonderfully and proud but extraordinary moment to think its 50 years since I started this Trust. Quite difficult to get it off the ground but we did.”

Charles then offered a more reflective note, adding: “As we look to the future, I won’t see the long-distance future, but I’m enormously grateful to you for what you can all do as supporters to help in this vital endeavour to champion the next generation ensuring that their talent and ambition continue to strengthen our society for many years to come.”

Lionel Richie attended the event alongside the king (Credit: Photo by SARAH YENESEL/EPA/Shutterstock)

King Charles speaking before US Congress

The New York appearance comes just days after the king made history by addressing US Congress in Washington.

In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who became the first British monarch to speak there in 1991.

As we look to the future, I won’t see the long-distance future.

Charles also delivered a speech at a state dinner held at the White House, where President Trump and First Lady Melania hosted the king and queen.

During that address, he reflected on the long and sometimes complex relationship between the two nations, saying: “The story of Britain and America is one of reconciliation, from adversaries to the closest of allies; not always perhaps, following the straightest path.”

The king spoke before US Congress this week (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

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He continued: “As you said yourself Mr President, during your own state visit at Windsor Castle last year, ours is an unbreakable bond of history and heritage, culture and commerce, industry and invention and we are determined to face the future together.

“Tonight, we are here to renew an indispensable alliance which has long been a cornerstone of prosperity and security for both British and American citizens.”

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