King Charles to share personal message about his cancer journey for Stand Up To Cancer

King Charles will speak about his cancer journey as part of this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The campaign is run by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The king’s video message will broadcast on Friday, December 12, at 8pm on Channel 4.

This will mark one of the few times King Charles has spoken about his cancer since revealing his diagnosis in February 2024.

The king will speak about his cancer journey (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles to issue cancer update in TV broadcast

According to the BBC, the message was recorded at Clarence House two weeks ago. It will focus on the king’s “recovery journey” and aims to highlight the life-saving importance of early screening.

King Charles has remained largely private about his condition. However, this message signals a rare and personal contribution to a cause close to his heart.

Palace aides previously said the king chose to speak publicly about his diagnosis to raise awareness and encourage others to seek medical checks without fear or stigma.

Friday’s appearance will form part of Stand Up To Cancer’s flagship fundraising event. The campaign aims to demystify cancer, raise critical funds for research, and encourage early detection.

So far, the king’s approach to his illness has been to continue with royal duties wherever possible. Despite undergoing regular treatment, he has maintained a busy public schedule this year.

The monarch announced his diagnosis last year (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Stand up to Cancer 2025

The broadcast will include live reports from cancer clinics at Addenbrooke’s and Royal Papworth hospitals, along with celebrity segments designed to dismantle fear around screening.

Presenters Davina McCall, Clare Balding, and Adam Hills will be among the celebrities supporting the campaign.

I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time King Charles has spoken about his journey with cancer.

In a message shared at a reception for cancer charities in April, the king acknowledged the “daunting and at times frightening” nature of a diagnosis.

He said: “Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.”

Read more: King Charles’ sweet nod to Meghan Markle in Clarence House spotted

Buckingham Palace continues to withhold specific details about the king’s cancer or his treatment plan.

However, sources have reiterated that, despite his condition, the king remains in good spirits and committed to public service.

Since launching in 2012, the Stand Up To Cancer initiative has raised £113million. It has also funded 73 clinical trials and projects involving over 13,000 cancer patients nationwide.

King Charles’ message will air tonight on Channel 4 from 8pm.

Will you watch? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.