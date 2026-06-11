‘Getting hotter with age’: 22 Kids and Counting fans stunned as Sue shares photo of ‘ripped’ Noel

Noel Radford got plenty of people talking after Sue shared a photo of her “ripped” husband.

Since shooting to fame in 2012, The Radfords have let cameras into their home to give people a look inside their lives – the good, bad and ugly. The married couple are also no stranger to keeping fans updated on their social media.

And this week, Sue uploaded a photo of Noel that went down a treat with their followers…

Sue shocked fans with her snap of husband Noel (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford shares ‘ripped’ snap of Noel

Earlier this week, Sue took to the family Instagram and shared a photo of Noel standing in the supermarket.

Clearly AI-generated, Noel rocked a red and white checkered vest and trouser combo, adorned with a cherry badge on the leg.

The skimpy vest showed off Noel’s bulging biceps too – which fans couldn’t stop staring at…

Sue captioned the post: “Omg I literally cannot stop laughing actually quite like a ripped Noel too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

‘Look at the guns’

In the comments section, fans were left stunned with one person declaring: “Oh my goodness,” along with several laughing face emojis.

Another chimed in: “I’m not sure I’ll ever unsee that now!” A third quipped: “AI at its best.”

Someone else gushed: “Noel is getting hotter with age.” A fifth wrote: “He looks fit. Look at the guns,” along with a fire emoji.

It comes after 22 Kids and Counting finished its latest series in March. During this series, viewers watched Sue and Noel face several emotional storylines involving their children.

The new run opened with daughter Sophie revealing her marriage to husband Joe had broken down.

A special episode also focused on son Josh opening up about his agoraphobia diagnosis.

Meanwhile, his brother Max – who is autistic – struggled with English ahead of his GCSE exams.

Viewers also saw Sue and Noel cut short a luxury trip to Dubai after daughter Millie’s dog fell seriously ill. The emergency left Millie and husband Harley facing a hefty £2,000 vet bill.

Read more: Real reason for Sue Radford’s drastic weight loss finally revealed as she admits ‘I’m definitely not going back’

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