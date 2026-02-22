Sue and Noel Radford’s show 22 Kids and Counting scrapped in Channel 5 shake-up

Channel 5 viewers hoping for their weekly fix of 22 Kids and Counting tonight will need to make other plans.

The much loved Radford family series has vanished from the schedule in a surprise shake-up.

Anyone settling down for more family drama will quickly notice the show has been replaced.

And after such an emotional run of episodes, the timing could not be more frustrating for loyal fans.

This series has already delivered tears, tough conversations and plenty of shocks.

22 Kids and Counting is not on tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel’s daughter Sophie confirmed she has split from husband Joe.

Meanwhile, their 18-year-old son Josh has been facing serious mental health challenges after receiving a diagnosis of agoraphobia.

So why is 22 Kids and Counting not on tonight? And when can viewers expect it back? Here is everything you need to know.

22 Kids and Counting on Channel 5: Series 8

The latest run of 22 Kids and Counting only launched last month and three episodes have aired so far. The opener centred on Sophie’s relationship breakdown with Joe.

As the couple neared their tenth wedding anniversary, they stunned the Radford clan by revealing their split.

Fighting back tears, Sophie said: “There won’t be any going back. Enough’s enough. It’s not very nice. You marry someone to spend the rest of your life with them.”

Viewers then saw a special episode focused entirely on Sue and Noel’s son Josh.

His mental health had taken a downturn and health anxiety began to dominate daily life.

Sue and Noel turned to medical professionals and mental health charity workers for guidance before Josh was diagnosed with agoraphobia.

Last week, attention shifted to Millie and husband Harley.

Harley opened up about suffering Bell’s palsy, which left one side of his face drooping, and admitted he was finding it hard to return to work.

Josh Radford fronted a special episode of 22 Kids two weeks ago (Credit: Channel 5)

Millie tried to lift his spirits with a new pet dog.

However, the pup quickly developed health issues, leaving the family worried.

Sue and Noel even cut short a luxury trip to Dubai and flew home to help.

Why is 22 Kids and Counting not on tonight?

Unfortunately, the Radfords will not be on screen this evening.

The show, along with much of the afternoon and evening line up, has been pulled due to a major schedule change.

Channel 5 is broadcasting the third quarter final of the Live Snooker Players Championship from 12.30pm.

All of Sue and Noel Radford’s children Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children in total. Their names and dates of birth are: Christopher: May 7, 1989

Sophie Rose: December 13, 1993

Chloe Anne: July 31, 1995

Jack Richard: April 9, 1997

Daniel Leon: March 3, 1999

Luke James: October 1, 2000

Millie Jo: August 29, 2001

Katie Louise: November 14, 2002

James Edward: October 17, 2003

Ellie May: May 6, 2005

Aimee Elizabeth: April 21, 2006

Josh Benjamin: July 3, 2007

Max Joseph: December 11, 2008

Tillie May: May 2, 2010

Oscar Will: October 22, 2011

Casper Theo: October 3, 2012

Alfie Thomas: July 6, 2014 (stillborn)

Hallie Alphia Beau: June 3, 2015

Phoebe Willow: July 24, 2016

Archie Rowan: September 18, 2017

Bonnie Ray: November 6, 2018

Heidie Rose: April 3, 2020 If you think that’s a lot of children, Sue and Noel Radford are also grandparents now, too! The couple have 13 grandchildren in total after five of their eldest kids began having their own families. They range from teenagers down to babies. And if that’s not enough, they also have a collection of pets. Sue and Noel have nine dogs. Nine! How do they find enough hours in the day is beyond us all…

Coverage pauses at 5.30pm for 5 News at 5 before resuming at 6.30pm with the fourth quarter final, running through until 9pm.

As 22 Kids and Counting usually airs at 8pm, it has been bumped out of its usual slot.

When is it back?

There is good news for fans counting down the days.

22 Kids and Counting returns to Channel 5 next week, with the series continuing on Sunday March 1, 2026.

The upcoming episode turns the spotlight on Sue and Noel Radford’s 16-year-old son Max as he prepares for his GCSEs.

Max is autistic and excels in maths and physics, but he finds English more challenging.

Sue and Noel’s son Max is the focus of 22 Kids when it returns (Credit/: C5)

He dreams of becoming an engineer and hopes to design everything from planes to submarines.

The big question is whether a possible fail in English could stand in his way.

Viewers will also catch up with Ellie Radford as she nears her first anniversary with boyfriend Steven.

Tensions are rising and their relationship appears to be on shaky ground.

