Sue and Noel Radford’s 22 Kids and Counting cut short as show is pulled from TV

Channel 5 has abruptly pulled 22 Kids and Counting from tonight’s schedule – and fans may be shocked to learn the current series has already come to an end.

Sue and Noel Radford and their enormous brood will not appear in their usual slot this evening, after the show was suddenly replaced by a completely different programme.

The unexpected change means viewers hoping for another instalment of the Radfords’ chaotic family life are out of luck.

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Sue and Noel Radford won’t appear tonight after Channel 5 abruptly ended the latest series of 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 5)

So what’s happened?

Why is 22 Kids and Counting not on tonight?

Fans settling down for their usual fix of Radford family drama will be disappointed tonight.

The latest run of the show has suddenly wrapped up, meaning there are no more episodes left to air.

During this series, viewers watched Sue and Noel face several emotional storylines involving their children.

The new run opened with daughter Sophie revealing her marriage to husband Joe had broken down.

A special episode also focused on son Josh opening up about his agoraphobia diagnosis.

Meanwhile, his brother Max – who is autistic – struggled with English ahead of his GCSE exams.

Viewers also saw Sue and Noel cut short a luxury trip to Dubai after daughter Millie’s dog fell seriously ill. The emergency left Millie and husband Harley facing a hefty £2,000 vet bill.

However, despite the dramatic storylines, the show has now vanished from the schedule.

Channel 5 has replaced it with Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday – airing episode five of the current series, which sees a wealthy rock musician and his wife swap vacations with two cash-strapped friends.

When contacted, a Channel 5 spokesperson confirmed the reason behind the sudden schedule change: the current series has finished.

Josh Radford featured heavily in one of the emotional episodes this series (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans left shocked as series ends after just five episodes

The final episode saw Sue and Noel digging into their family history.

Their children barely featured as the couple traced their ancestry – with some surprising discoveries along the way.

During the episode, Sue uncovered a heartbreaking death in her family tree, while Noel was stunned to learn about a grisly murder linked to one of his ancestors.

Thankfully, the shocking crime happened hundreds of years ago.

But the real surprise for viewers may be how quickly the series has ended.

This run of 22 Kids and Counting consisted of just five episodes, far fewer than previous seasons, which have typically run between six and ten.

At the moment, Channel 5 has not confirmed whether the Radfords will return for a ninth series.

However, there could still be plenty of family drama ahead.

Earlier this week, Millie and husband Harley revealed they are expecting another baby, meaning Sue and Noel will soon become grandparents again.

And with such a huge family, fans will be hoping the cameras return soon.

Series 6 launched in January last year, with series 7 following six months later in July. So there is hope for this summer!

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford’s daughter Ellie admits her relationship is on the rocks after romantic gesture massively backfires

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