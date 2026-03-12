22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford, 24, pregnant with fourth baby: ‘Following in your mum’s footsteps!’

Millie Radford has shared the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.

Millie and her husband Harley already have three children together and they are now expecting another bundle of joy.

The couple announced Millie’s pregnancy in a very sweet video.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

It sees Millie and Harley heading for a scan before handing the ultrasound photo of their unborn child to children Ophelia, Chester and Elodie.

Millie Radford is expecting her fourth baby with husband Harley (Credit: Instagram/ @millieradfordd

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Millie said: “We thought our hands were full… turns out they weren’t full enough! Baby #4 coming soon.”

While congratulating the couple on their news, fans have compared 24-year-old Millie to her 22 Kids and Counting star mum, Sue.

Millie Radford pregnant with baby number four

Millie’s video is set to the James Arthur track Heartbeat. Millie is seen lying still while an ultrasound is carried out, before they head home to their three kids.

With Ophelia, five, Chester, four, and three-year-old Elodie lined up on the bed, she hands them each a scan picture.

Chester waves it in the air with a big smile on his face.

The video finishes with the scan photos laid out alongside a cream babygro and matching hat.

Fans have been quick to comment on Millie and Harley’s happy baby news, wishing them congratulations.

One wrote: “Omgg buzzing for you guys.”

Another added: “Massive congratulations to all of you on baby number 4 x.”

And a third penned: “Omg Millie!!!! I absolutely love this!”

Someone else even compared Millie to her mum Sue, who’s had 22 babies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Radford (@millieradfordd)

“Congrats you’ll soon be catching up with your mum,” they wrote. ‘Congrats to granny and grandpa Sue and Noel @theradfordfamily – how many grandchildren is that? I’ve lost count!”

A few of Millie’s siblings have also shown their support.

Katie Radford wrote: “So so excited for you both, congratulations.”

And sister Aimee added: “Congratulations Millie, I can’t wait to be an auntie again.”

Millie replied: “Thank you Aimee, can’t wait for you to meet baby xx.”

Millie and Harley’s money worries

The couple’s news comes weeks after they were shown in an episode of 22 Kids and Counting worrying about money.

Harley – who is not Ophelia’s biological dad but raises her as his own – had been struggling at work, so Millie had become the main breadwinner.

She was shown at her cleaning job at a local caravan holiday park while Harley stayed home and looked after the three children.

Later in the show, Millie surprised her man with a new puppy in hope of boosting his mood.

Read more: 22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford shares heartbreaking news about beloved family member

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page