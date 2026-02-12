22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford shares heartbreaking news about beloved family member

Millie Radford, star of Channel 5’s hit reality show 22 Kids and Counting, has shared heartbreaking news involving a member of her young family, their new puppy, Bella.

In an emotional clip from this Sunday’s upcoming episode (February 15), viewers were given a glimpse into the distressing situation facing Millie and her husband Harley.

The young couple found themselves having to make an unbearable decision when their dog Bella suddenly became gravely ill.

Millie revealed that her new puppy, Bella, needed to undergo an expensive surgery (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting star Mille Radford shares news about family member

The footage was shared on the Radford family’s official Facebook page.

It captures the moment Millie’s sister breaks the news to their parents, Sue and Noel Radford, while the couple are abroad on a family holiday in Dubai.

“She’s got really poorly,” her daughter told Sue over the phone. “They’re having to do a surgery on her, or there’s a high chance she is going to die.”

Visibly shaken, Sue responded, “Oh my god, is it that bad?”

Her daughter confirmed, “The surgery is going to cost £2,000.”

Shocked by the unexpected expense, Sue confided in Noel moments later.

“What an absolute nightmare. Millie and Harley haven’t got that kind of money. We can’t let them put the dog down.”

Noel, clearly torn, replied, “It’s not as if we’ve got it spare. We’ve got things to pay for and what have you. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Cameras captured the moment Millie broke the news to her parents (Credit: Channel 5)

Viewers react

The emotional moment struck a chord with viewers, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages of support, concern, and in some cases, criticism.

“I would sell a kidney for my pets, they’re my world and more,” one person wrote. “Hope the puppy gets better soon.”

Another added, “Please tell me you helped save their pup.”

“Poor Noel, he works so hard for his family,” one fan commented.

Others, however, took issue with the decision to ask Sue and Noel for financial help, questioning whether Millie and Harley should have taken on a pet in the first place.

“Your daughter is really irresponsible. Why get a dog if you can’t afford it? She needs to stop relying on the royal bank of mother and father,” one user remarked bluntly.

Another echoed, “Shouldn’t have a dog if you can’t pay for it.”

The situation unfolded during a particularly difficult time for the young couple. This week’s episode synopsis reveals that Millie’s husband Harley had recently been forced to quit work due to health issues, leaving the family financially strained.

Meanwhile, viewers will also see Sue and Noel preparing to celebrate another year of marriage with a romantic getaway to the Lake District.

Fans of the show are now anxiously waiting to see how the story unfolds, and whether Bella pulls through.

Read now: Sue and Noel Radford reveal worrying cause of son Josh’s ‘debilitating’ health condition

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page