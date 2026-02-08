Sue and Noel Radford’s son Josh in terrifying hospital dash as he tells them ‘I’m going blind!’

Sue Radford is seen in a terrifying hospital dash with her son Josh tonight in the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

The scared mum whisks him into the car and to A&E after weeks of complaints that he’s “going blind” and “can’t breathe”.

Sue’s husband Noel, meanwhile, is left pacing at home as he waits for news.

Josh is eventually given the all-clear physically. But his mental health is not in good shape at all.

The scenes will play out in tonight’s 22 Kids and Counting, which is a special episode called Josh’s Story.

Tonight’s 22 Kids and Counting is a special episode called Josh’s Story (Credit: Channel 5)

Josh’s Story follows the teenager over a year as he comes to terms with severe mental health struggles, later diagnosed as agoraphobia.

Filmed across 12 months, the programme offers viewers an unflinching look at Josh’s experience, as well as the impact on the wider Radford family, as they search for answers and support.

Tonight’s episode invites viewers into what Josh describes as an emotional and often frightening journey.

22 Kids and Counting: Josh Radford’s story

The episode opens with Josh explaining why he agreed to share his story on camera.

He says: “No one would have guess I’d have the problems that I have now. It’s hard to say I’m struggling.

“I’m doing this to try and help other people. I do hope that me doing this does give people courage to also open up and ask for help.”

Josh’s Story begins on his 18th birthday, a milestone that quickly raises concerns for Sue and Noel when Josh struggles to engage with the celebrations.

When gifted 10 driving lessons, Josh hesitates, saying: “I don’t know if I can. I would probably have to feel confident. It’s probably waste of money knowing you’re going to fail.”

His anxiety becomes clearer when he skips his own birthday outing with siblings at a local go-karting centre.

“Josh has always been the life and soul of the party, so him not wanting to socialise, it’s not Josh,” Sue reflects.

Noel initially labels his son as “lazy”, before realising there is something far more serious at play.

Josh later tells his parents his eyes are “feeling funny”, prompting Sue to book an eye test.

“I’m not sure how to describe it. I don’t see as well as I used to. The only explanation I have is like I’m in a dream,” Josh explains.

During the appointment, he adds: “I’m not sure what’s wrong with them. It’s like I’m going blind.”

Josh is diagnosed with a stigmatism and given glasses, though the reassurance brings little comfort.

Sue Radford admits it is ‘heartbreaking’ seeing Josh suffer with his mental health (Credit: Channel 5)

Panic attacks and hospital dash

Josh’s anxiety escalates during a visit to a busy shopping centre, where he experiences a severe panic attack.

“I’m not sure what happened, it was all the noise. Out of nowhere, I randomly felt it coming. It just hit me,” he says.

After telling Noel his vision had “gone funny” and he could not breathe, the family leave immediately.

When a similar episode happens a week later, Sue admits the earlier incident “was just beginning”.

Josh’s brother James recalls being woken at 3am to find him pacing the house.

Sue recalls: “I could see the panic on his face. I said, ‘Right, come on’. We got dressed, I got him in the car and got him up to hospital.”

Noel waits anxiously at home as Sue and Josh spend seven hours at hospital, eventually returning with an all-clear.

Despite this, Josh admits the fear lingers.

He sadly admits: “You feel like you’re dying. It’s impacted me every day, thinking about my health. I can’t see me without this anymore. Or if I will even be here in the future. ”

Josh’s diagnosis

Months later, Josh attends a GP appointment, though Sue struggles to persuade him to leave the house.

Once again, physical tests show nothing wrong, but his mental health continues to deteriorate.

Josh soon becomes unable to leave home at all. Sue calls it “heartbreaking”, while Noel seeks advice from a men’s mental health charity.

Desperate to help, the couple invite a clinical psychiatrist named Sarah to visit their home. By then, Josh has not left the house for two months.

Noel Radford meets with a men’s mental health charity to try and help his son (Credit: Channel 5)

“It’s definitely over our heads and not something we have ever dealt with in the past,” Sue admits.

Sarah believes Josh’s anxiety and agoraphobia have been building subconsciously over several years.

She recommends therapy, which Josh begins on a regular basis, while keeping the root causes of his condition private.

Her support gradually helps him take small steps, including managing a visit to the barbers.

Josh closes the episode with a message to others who may be struggling.

“There’s still a long road ahead but I hope there’s a time in the future when I can look back and see this is when I turned my life around,” he adds.

22 Kids and Counting: Josh’s Story airs tonight (Sunday February 8, 2026) at 8pm on Channel 5

Read now: Sue and Noel Radford left terrified as daughter Sophie goes missing in 22 Kids and Counting

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page