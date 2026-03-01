Sue and Noel Radford’s daughter Ellie admits her relationship is on the rocks after romantic gesture massively backfires

Sue and Noel Radford face more family drama in 22 Kids and Counting tonight as daughter Ellie’s relationship hits turbulence.

Ellie, 20, has been living with her boyfriend Steven for a year, but tensions are rising and she fears the worst.

Ellie Radford’s relationship is on the rocks in 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 5)

Hoping to reignite the spark, Ellie plans a romantic surprise- but it quickly backfires.

22 Kids and Counting: Ellie Radford

Sue and Noel discuss Ellie’s heartache in the latest episode.

Mum-of-22 Sue reflects: “Every relationship when they’ve gone through the honeymoon period hits the buffers.”

Noel adds: “It’s a test to see how far they can go.”

Ellie convinces Steven to join her on what she calls a “mountain hike,” only for him to realise she’s stretched the truth.

They are actually walking along a wire rope between two 2,000ft-high peaks – what Ellie calls a “high adrenaline activity.”

“I thought he liked doing the same things as me. But by the look on his face, I definitely got that wrong,” Ellie admits.

Steven reluctantly put a harness on to join Ellie on a ‘high adrenaline activity’ (Credit: Channel 5)

Steven dons a harness and tackles the walk, trying to mask his panic.

“I really started to panic but looked down. I was enjoying myself until I was on the bridge. I’d been trying to act brave,” he says.

Things escalate when Ellie reveals the only way down is to bungee jump off the bridge.

“You what? I just about managed the bridge and didn’t think it could get much worse than that,” Steven admits.

Ellie goes first, leaving Steven to face his worst nightmare.

He shouts: “No, I’m not. This is horrible. I think I’m going to be sick! It’s the worst thing ever! I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to do it!”

Ultimately, Steven refuses to jump, leaving Ellie feeling guilty.

“I did feel kind of bad for arranging to do something I thought he’d like for him to end up not enjoying,” she says.

Steven is furious with Ellie and bails from the bungee jump (Credit: Channel 5)

Ellie admits she’s ‘lonely’

Later, Ellie is alone at the flat, doing laundry and reflecting on her situation.

She admits she feels “lonely” with Steven often away.

“He’s doing extra hours at work. If he’s not at work, he’s down at the gym. Well, at least that’s what he says he is doing,” Ellie explains.

She adds: “Being in the flat on my own is very boring.

“I thought moving out into a flat would be a bit more exciting and that we’d be together all the time. But it’s not like that.”

Why is Steven never there…?

22 Kids and Counting is on at 8pm on Channel 5 on Sunday March 1, 2026.

