Graeme Hall speaks out as Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly pulled from Channel 5 mid-series

Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly‘s Graeme Hall has finally addressed fans after the show vanished from Channel 5 without warning.

Viewers were left disappointed on Tuesday night when they switched on and found The Yorkshire Vet in its place.

The programme, which sees Graeme tackling all kinds of canine chaos, has now been taken off air for the foreseeable future.

Only seven episodes of the current series have aired so far, leaving fans desperate to know when and if the rest of series 8 will ever return.

Dogs’ Behaving Badly’s Graeme Hall has addressed fans after the show vanished from Channel 5 (Credit: Instagram/ @thedogfather.graeme)

Graeme Hall breaks his silence

Graeme took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to explain the situation.

Usually hands-off with his social media, he has previously admitted he hires someone to manage his accounts to avoid online trolls.

But this time, the dog trainer felt the need to speak directly to viewers.

Filming a short video while walking in London, Graeme said: “Now then, it’s that dog fella off the telly here.

“I’m not in my usual habitat, you’ll have noticed. I’m in London town for a change.

“So you might have noticed that we’ve got a bit of a gap in the current series of Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly.

“So what we’ve decided to do is give it a bit of a pause and then there’s more episodes coming back in the summer.

“There’s loads still to see. I think there’s nine episodes. Something like that – England, Wales. We’ve already been to Scotland, haven’t we? Northern Ireland. That’s a first, so that’s something to look forward to.

“All sorts of different dogs, all sorts of different problems. Loads!”

Graeme also teased: “Rumour has it, there might be another series of Australia in the offering as well for everybody to see.

“Loads to look forward to, so see you soon!”

Graeme says Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly has been ‘paused’ (Credit: C5)

Fans respond to Graeme

Graeme’s explanation was met with delight from his loyal viewers.

One commented: “Wondered where you were!”

Another added: “I have literally just been hunting for the programmes.”

A third wrote: “So glad we’ll be seeing more of you!”

Some fans, however, were reluctant about the break.

One joked: “Noooo we don’t want a break! Enjoy London!!”

For now, viewers can relax knowing the rest of the series will return later in the year.

