Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall almost lost his hand in ferocious dog attack after quitting his office job

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall has a reputation that borders on the miraculous when it comes to sorting out naughty dogs.

Often called the Supernanny of the canine world, he has tackled everything from aggressive rescues to boisterous puppies and food-obsessed family pets.

Tonight Graeme meets Ziggy, a dog whose destructive behaviour has already cost his owner thousands in damage around the house.

There are very few dogs Graeme has not been able to help so far.

Graeme Hall – aka The Dogfather – presents Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly (Credit: C5)

His approach is summed up by a simple promise: “Any dog, any age, any problem.”

But behind the calm authority on screen is a backstory that often surprises viewers.

From his early career to his private life, here is everything you need to know about Graeme – aka The Dogfather.

Dogs Behaving Very Badly: Who is Graeme Hall?

Graeme is best known as the face of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

He was born in Selby, North Yorkshire, in 1966 and turns 60 later this year.

At school, Graeme showed a flair for languages and went on to study Spanish at the University of Hull.

Despite his later career, he did not grow up with dogs. He once explained: “We didn’t have dogs as kids because my mum and dad were both working people.

“My sister and I were constantly badgering them for a dog, and the answer was always, ‘It wouldn’t be fair because we’re not home most of the time’.”

Graeme Hall’s job at Weetabix

After graduating, Graeme joined Weetabix Limited on a graduate scheme.

He spent 21 years with the company, eventually becoming Operations Manager and overseeing around 200 staff at his peak.

Graeme left the business in 2007 after being offered redundancy and initially considered life as a management consultant.

Speaking to Colson Smith on BBC Radio Leeds, he revealed how dog training his own two pets changed everything.

“Basically, I worked my way up [at Weetabix] and was running the factories,” Graeme said. “I left with a package and thought, ‘What am I going to do next?’

“I was going to be a management consultant but dog training had become a hobby.”

Graeme went on to explain how a conversation with his own dogs’ trainer proved pivotal.

“He said, ‘You can only change the dogs through the people. And I think you’ve got both sides of that’. Suitably flattered, I thought I’d give it a go!”

Graeme used to work at Weetabix Limited (Credit: C5)

When did Graeme first break into TV?

Graeme began training dogs professionally in 2008, practising with his own two Rottweilers, Axel and Gordon.

By 2009, he had qualified as a Master Trainer with the Guild of Dog Trainers.

His reputation grew quickly and his customer base boomed.

Word soon got round to TV producers, which led to him fronting the one-off documentary, Dogs Behaving Badly, in 2017.

Channel 5 bosses were impressed and commissioned a full series in 2019 under the reworked title Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

The show has gone from strength to strength, with its eighth series starting earlier this month.

Who is Graeme Hall’s wife? Where does he live?

Graeme keeps his private life largely off social media.

He was previously married to accountant Elinor Perry Hall. They wed in Sri Lanka in 2017 before celebrating again in the UK.

But it appears Graeme and Elinor’s marriage didn’t last. In a 2023 Times column, Graeme said he was living with a new partner in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The following year, the couple were photographed together at Thirsk Birds of Prey Centre.

The centre shared pictures the visit on Facebook, stating: “An interesting day! Today we met Graeme Hall (The Dog Father) and his partner Nikki.

“We got to spend the morning flying birds, having a good giggle and swopping tales regarding birds, horses and dogs.”

Graeme does not have any children.

Graeme makes regular appearances on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Has Graeme ever been injured by a dog?

The answer to this is yes, many times. But one particularly serious incident nearly cost Graeme the use of his left hand.

He previously recalled being attacked by a “ferocious” German Shepherd that had recently been rehomed.

“They brought him in and he just went for my left hand,” he said. “He bit hard and the owner pulled on the lead. The effect was to rip it [my hand].

“It was off to A&E. I ended up in the operating theatre. The bites just missed a tendon and nerve and I nearly lost the full use of that hand. It was a close call.”

Graeme’s injury narrowly missed tendons and nerves, making it a close call.

Since then, Graeme has no hesitation in using muzzles with aggressive dogs and admits to still getting the odd minor bite.

How much does it cost to hire Graeme?

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly fans can book Graeme for one-to-one training sessions, but it comes at a premium!

His website states prices start from £875, including phone and email support.

Sessions involve a home visit to see the dog in action, a behavioural assessment and a clear action plan to continue with.

Consultations last around three hours, with a £250 deposit required.

Graeme says are limited though, due to his busy schedule, but he promises fixed fees with no hidden extras.

This is because he is confident he won’t need to visit you again!

Graeme has trained more than 5,000 dogs (Credit: C5)

What else does Graeme do?

Graeme has written several dog training books, including All Dogs Great and Small and Perfectly Imperfect Puppy.

He also authored the children’s title, Ultimate Kids’ Guide To Dogs.

Away from dogs, Graeme has appeared on celebrity editions of The Chase, Mastermind and University Challenge.

He has also fronted Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia and now has a big fan base Down Under.

When is Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly on?

The latest series of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is currently airing on Channel 5.

The next episode is on tonight, Tuesday January 27, 2026, at 8pm.

Episodes are also available to stream on 5 Player.

