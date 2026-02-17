Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly’s Graeme Hall takes desperate action after falling foul of vicious trolls

Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly‘s Graeme Hall has revealed he’s had to take serious steps to protect himself after becoming the target of online trolls.

Graeme – famously known as The Dogfather – shot to fame on the Channel 5 series and is now a familiar face for dog fans across the UK.

He can be seen every Tuesday evening tackling unruly mutts and troublesome hounds with his signature mix of patience and authority.

Graeme Hall has opened up about trolling he has received since finding fame on Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly (Credit: YouTube)

But not all attention has been positive.

Graeme Hall faces online trolling

Graeme has spoken candidly about the darker side of being in the spotlight.

While he appreciates the love from fans, social media can bring a harsher reality.

Since the show launched in 2019, he has dealt with his fair share of online criticism and abuse.

To shield his mental health, Graeme has taken practical steps to keep harmful messages at bay.

He opened up on the Moving Minds podcast, hosted by former Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Gemma Oaten.

Gemma said to Graeme: “There’s a lovely side [to fame] and you get to give back and make a difference.

“But then there’s the other side where you put your head above the parapet. And sometimes you get shot.”

Graeme spoke about the nastier side of fame to Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten (Credit: YouTube/ Moving Minds)

When asked how he copes with trolls, Graeme revealed he has hired someone to manage his social media.

That way, he avoids reading hurtful messages himself.

“I’m not an actor, but they always say to actors to never read the reviews or critics. Social media is the modern version of that,” he said.

“I’ve got a lady who looks after it for me. I don’t really look at it.

“If there’s a major issue I need to know about, she tells me. Otherwise, I’m not going looking.”

Advice from Graeme Hall on handling trolls

Graeme also shared guidance for anyone facing online bullying.

“Also, if you’re bothered by social media trolls, remember even Mary Berry has them. How can you troll Mary Berry? It’s mad,” he said.

“It’s their problem, not yours. That’s what you need to remember.”

The interview was recorded during a train journey in Hull, close to where both Graeme and Gemma grew up.

He also reflected on the joy of being recognised in public.

Graeme is back tonight with more badly behaved dogs (Credit: Channel 5)

‘It’s a gift’

“I was walking through Brighton once with a TV crew and a couple came up. They were from Sweden. What are the chances?” he said.

“What other job lets someone come up and tell you they love what you do? If you can make someone’s day just by being yourself, it’s a gift.”

Of course, not all encounters are smooth.

He also recalled a lady in London on the Underground mistaking him for someone else.

“She said, ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere? Oh, you’re the bloke from Lytham St Annes council.’

“Apparently, there’s a bloke there who looks like me!”

Dogs’ Behaving (Very) Badly continues at 8pm on Channel 5 on Tuesday February 17, 2026.

