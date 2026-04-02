‘Pound shop Andrew Tate!’: MAFS Australia’s Tyson pictured at his first wedding as he continues to cause a stir

MAFS Australia’s Tyson Gordon has resurfaced in throwback snaps from his first wedding to ex-wife Tove Thoreson.

The images capture Tyson planting a kiss on Tove amid sparklers and smiling guests, six years ago at a stunning castle venue.

Dressed in a black suit with a grey tie, he looks every bit the happy groom.

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One snap also shows Tyson alongside his sister Madison, a well-known Australian gamer and influencer, who was one of the bridesmaids in a striking midnight blue gown.

Tyson from MAFS Australia has been pictured at his first wedding to ex-wife Tove (Credit: Instagram/ @@madisongordonx)

Madison posted the photos online, adding a blue heart emoji and writing: “Really proud of you @tysongordon_94.”

Tyson has since tied the knot again after divorcing Tove, marrying Stephanie Marshall on Married At First Sight Australia.

But fans have not been impressed with Tyson’s views on women.

He has now even been dubbed the “pound shop Andrew Tate” for his controversial comments.

MAFS Australia’s Tyson pictured at first wedding

The wedding pictures appeared on Madison’s social media, including a video of Tyson showing off his dance moves.

But fans were shocked this week when Tyson explained why his first marriage broke down.

On the show, he said: “I was married about five or six years ago. I met this girl in Utah, we got married and she came to Australia to live.

“But she was a little bit messy around the house.

“There’s a few other things. You know, plates in the kitchen sink.

“Basically, it couldn’t work out because after a certain period of time, we couldn’t stand to live with each other.

“And then we got divorced. And here I am now, still trying to find The One.”

Tyson was also pictured at his first wedding with his influencer sister Madison (Credit: Instagram/ @@madisongordonx)

Tyson has told MAFS Australia he wants a “submissive” wife and has criticised Stephanie for “bringing masculine energy” into their marriage.

Tove has responded to his comments, speaking from her home in Utah: “Our relationship ultimately became unhealthy and difficult, which is why it ended.

“The reasons for that are personal and not something I’m willing to discuss publicly.”

She added that she has not spoken to Tyson in six years but remains friends with Madison.

Tyson branded ‘pound shop Andrew Tate’

Fans have been quick to share their opinions online.

Some have compared Tyson to the controversial Andrew Tate, but with a mocking twist.

One viewer commented in a MAFS Facebook group: “The Pound Shop Andrew Tate that’s been matched with Stephanie is a delight.”

Another added: “Perfect description of him.”

A third said: “He keeps talking about masculine energy whilst he barely even looks old enough to shave. Sit down little boy.”

One fan simply asked: “Where the hell did they find him?”

Tyson has been branded a ‘pound shop Andrew Tate (Credit: Cover Images)

Tonight, Tyson and Stephanie will attend their first dinner party as a married couple.

Fellow cast member Rachel Gilmore is already unimpressed, particularly with his comments about wanting an “anti woke” bride.

She attended their wedding with her new husband, Steven Danyluk, and can’t wait to confront him over it.

Un oh!

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