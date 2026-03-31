MAFS Australia’s Danny places £50k bet on lie detector test after he’s accused of telling Gia she’s his type

MAFS Australia‘s Danny Hewitt is taking things to the next level as he fights to clear his name, even offering up a huge cash bet to prove he is telling the truth.

The groom has found himself right at the centre of drama involving Gia Fleur and wife Bec Zacharia after last week’s chaotic dinner party.

Bec has been left heartbroken over claims Danny told Gia she is more his type, an accusation first raised by Brook Crompton.

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MAFS Australia’s Danny has vowed to take a lie detector test over the Bec and Gia saga (Credit: Channel 4)

During the latest Commitment Ceremony, emotions spilled over as Bec broke down in tears while discussing the situation.

Now, Danny is going all out to prove his innocence.

He has asked producers to let him take a lie detector test and insists he is so confident in the result that he is willing to bet $100,000 AUD on it.

Did MAFS Australia’s Danny tell Gia she’s his type?

The drama began at last week’s dinner party, which quickly descended into chaos when Brook arrived late and targeted Alissa and Stella.

As Danny tried to defend them, Brook teased a “bombshell” that would rock his marriage.

Gia then claimed Danny had told her she was “more his type” during a night out.

Since then, tensions between Danny and Bec have been high. Despite his repeated denials, Bec is struggling to move past the allegation.

Speaking to Australian radio station Star 104.5, Danny said: “Obviously it’s not true.

“You’ve got to just watch my audition tape. When I talk about my type, I describe the complete opposite of Gia.

“It’s crazy how big it’s become, but yeah it was never said.”

He continued: “No one heard it. No one even saw me speak to her one on one.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it. I’m happy to put 100 grand on the line and do a lie detector test.

“If that’s not proof, then I don’t know what is. I guarantee Gia wouldn’t do the same thing.”

Bec cried last night as she struggles to move past the comment (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Danny say in his MAFS Australia audition tape?

Unaired footage from Danny’s audition appears to support his claims.

When asked by expert John Aiken about his ideal partner, Danny described someone very different to Gia.

He said: “Just someone who’s real. Someone who’s got good energy, a good soul, and a personality.

“I sort of do like more of a natural girl. I know it’ll surprise you, because I’m covered in tattoos, but I actually like cleanskin girls.”

Danny has said he doesn’t like tattoos on women yet Gia has plenty (Credit: Channel 4)

Whether that is enough to settle the argument remains to be seen, but with a lie detector test now on the table, this storyline is far from over.

Read more: Furious MAFS Australia fans brand Brook a ‘coward’ for ‘doing a runner’ as the late Mel Schilling blasts her behaviour

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