Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is almost here, and fans won’t have too much longer to wait before the sequins, spray tans and Saturday night routines return.

The new series will reportedly launch on Saturday September 19, giving viewers just over a month before the BBC dance competition gets underway.

The Strictly 2026 celebrity line-up has also been completed, while Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe are set to replace long-time hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

According to The Sun, the launch will kick off a run lasting until December. The professional dancer pairings, meanwhile, have yet to be revealed.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe will host Strictly Come Dancing 2026 (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2026 start?

The Strictly Come Dancing launch episode will reportedly air on Saturday September 19, with the competition going live a week later on Saturday September 26.

The first live results programme is reportedly set for Sunday October 4. Then, according to The Sun, the remaining couples will battle it out for the Glitterball Trophy in the live final on Saturday December 19.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Strictly’s hosts and professional dancers change

There will be plenty of change when Strictly returns, with Emma, Josh and Johannes taking charge of the revamped series.

The trio will succeed Claudia and Tess, marking a major shake-up at the top of the BBC dance competition.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up is changing too, with five familiar faces not returning for the 2026 competition.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are leaving alongside Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up?

Actors make up a sizeable part of this year’s cast, with former EastEnders actress Lacey Turner joining Gavin & Stacey star Melanie Walters and Jaime Winstone.

House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia and Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb will also be swapping the screen for the dance floor.

The sporting contingent includes Paralympic cycling star Dame Sarah Storey, former footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips and Team GB athlete Tabby Stoecker.

Australian singer Delta Goodrem brings another musical name to the line-up. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and YouTuber John Nellis will also compete. Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly presenter Graeme Hall and former T4 presenter Will Best complete the television and online names.

Read more: Brendan Cole reveals he was axed from Strictly after ‘calling Shirley Ballas a shocking name’

Love Island winner Dani Dyer will also get another shot at the Glitterball. It comes after an injury forced her to withdraw from the previous series. Fellow Love Island name Cach Mercer has signed up too.

With the launch, first live show, first results programme and final all reportedly dated, Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is now well and truly on the horizon.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 begins on Saturday September 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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