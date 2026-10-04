Strictly fans hit out at ‘inconsistent’ judges as they slam them for not dressing up: ‘Absolutely baffling’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have hit out at the judges over their Movie Week scores, while also questioning the decision to leave their usual costumes at home.

Viewers took to social media with both complaints after all 15 celebrity couples performed their second routines of the 2026 series.

Some were left baffled by the marks handed out, while others felt the Movie Week atmosphere was lacking without the judges getting into costume.

The judges came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges face scoring complaints

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington ended Movie Week at the top of the combined leaderboard.

The pair performed to I’ll Never Love Again from A Star Is Born and picked up 30 points. Added to their opening score of 29, that gave them 59 points from their first two shows.

The Australian singer, 41, had been second after the first show before moving into the overall lead.

Meanwhile, Melanie Walters and Aljas Skorjanec found themselves at the other end of the leaderboard after scoring 15 points for their waltz. The Gavin and Stacey actress performed to Edelweiss from The Sound of Music, taking their overall total to 30.

The difference between the scores prompted viewers to question how the panel had approached its marking.

One viewer wrote: “Another year of the judges and their inconsistency absolutely baffling me #strictly.”

“Daaaaamm have the judges got their grumpy pants on today with the scores??” another wrote. “Strictly judges again with their selective marking. Also 4 and 5 are totally and utterly degrading but yet 8s for an ok ish dance is over the top. Totally and utterly ridiculous #strictly,” a third fumed.

Delta and Kai topped the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Movie Week costumes spark questions

The judges’ outfits also became a talking point, with several fans expecting the panel to get into the spirit of the film theme as they have during previous themed weeks.

Instead, viewers were left wondering why the judges had not dressed up, with some saying it took away from the usual Movie Week feeling.

One posted: “Sorry, why aren’t the judges dressed up?! Total vibe is missing #Strictly.” Another simply said they were surprised the judges had not worn costumes for the special.

Movie Week itself still got an early dose of Hollywood-style spectacle. The opening professional number was inspired by Disney animation Zootropolis, with dancers appearing as animals including a bunny and gazelle during the pre-recorded routine.

It featured Shakira’s Try Everything and Zoo from the first film and its 2025 sequel. This gave the show a cinematic start before the competing couples took to the floor with their own soundtrack-inspired performances.

Despite that, the lack of costumes on the judging panel was noticeable to fans who had expected the annual theme to extend across the show.

As a result, viewers found themselves discussing both the performances themselves and the way the judges approached Movie Week.

Melanie and Aljaz were bottom (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing results show and first elimination

Strictly’s Movie Week performances aired on Saturday, 3 October, during the second live show on BBC One.

The special arrived in week two, earlier than at any point in previous series. One fan felt that having Movie Week so early made it less special, particularly alongside the decision not to dress up the judges.

The public vote opened once all 15 couples had performed, kicking off the first elimination process of the series. The result will be revealed during the Sunday, 4 October show.

Delta and Kai currently lead the combined standings on 59, with Melanie and Aljas at the bottom on 30. For now, though, fans have been left debating the judges’ scoring and wondering why the panel skipped the Movie Week fancy dress.

Read more: Strictly star John Nellis shares huge news as he reveals wife is pregnant

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, October 4) from 7.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

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