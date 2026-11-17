James Jordan has insisted he won’t be silenced over his Strictly Come Dancing opinions, despite apologising after his comments about a same-sex professional dance routine sparked a backlash.

The former Strictly dancer, 48, found himself at the centre of a heated debate following Sunday’s results show (November 15), when Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu performed a romantic number as part of the professionals’ group routine.

After receiving criticism for questioning the performance, James returned to Instagram on Monday (November 16) with a video and statement addressing the reaction.

While he acknowledged that his remarks had upset some viewers, he was equally clear that he had no intention of withdrawing his views.

James Jordan has apologised (Credit: BBC)

James Jordan makes apology after Strictly backlash

Rather than simply letting the controversy die down, James used his latest Instagram post to explain his position and address those who had taken offence.

He began by apologising to anyone who had been upset by what he had said.

James said: “I’d like to apologise for any upset my post may have caused. My intention was never to offend anyone, and I respect that people have different perspectives and opinions.”

However, he quickly followed this with a defence of his right to express his thoughts, making it clear that the apology should not be mistaken for a change of heart.

He continued: “However, having reflected on my views in context, I stand by my right to hold and express my opinion. I believe that everyone is entitled to their own views, even if others may disagree with or take offence to them.”

James also addressed the wider discussion about differing opinions, suggesting people should be able to disagree without questioning one another’s right to speak.

He added: “We can disagree without questioning each other’s right to speak. Respect for differing opinions is something I believe should work both ways.”

In his video, the former professional dancer offered further explanation, saying he preferred performances featuring male and female partnerships because of the contrast between masculine and feminine qualities.

He insisted his criticism was not connected to the sexuality of the performers.

James said: “My reason for that is the masculinity and the femininity. I’ve never ever made this about sexual orientation.”

Carlos and Vito’s Strictly same-sex dance routine (Credit: BBC)

What James Jordan originally said about Vito and Carlos’s Strictly routine

The row started when James shared his reaction to Vito and Carlos’s performance on X following Sunday’s results show.

He questioned whether the routine, which placed the two male professionals in a romantic storyline, was suitable for a programme watched by families.

His original post read: “After watching the Strictly results tonight, I couldn’t help thinking the pro performance was less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other and I’m not sure that’s the brief for a family programme.”

One person called James’ comments “nasty”. However, James hit back: “Nasty comments? Are we not allowed to have a difference of opinion? Isn’t that the great thing about socials – to have discussions?”

Another wrote of James’ comments: “Grim. Really, really grim.”

The number itself was built around a fantasy love story, with Vito and Carlos at the heart of the performance.

Viewers saw Vito sitting at a bus stop reading before being transported into an imagined world with Carlos. The routine was accompanied by narration from Alan Cumming and Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Vito had already given fans a glimpse behind the scenes before the show aired. He shared rehearsal footage on Instagram.

He described the performance as the professionals’ favourite group dance and said both he and Carlos felt honoured to lead the number, which he explained was a love story.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke speaks out on Foxtrot row involving Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola

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