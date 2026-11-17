I’m A Celebrity viewers reckon AJ Odudu’s jungle journey is far from over, despite the presenter being sent packing before she’d even made it into camp.

In a shock launch-night twist, AJ became the first contestant in the show’s history to be eliminated before reaching camp. She lost a head-to-head trial against Claire Sweeney, bringing her adventure to an unexpectedly early end.

Or did it? Fans have been sharing a rather different theory, suggesting AJ’s departure was staged and she’s actually waiting in a secret camp. Some even believe rumoured contestant Leigh Francis could be keeping her company.

And there’s a reason AJ might be particularly familiar with such a twist.

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers think AJ Odudu could make a return (Credit: ITV)

AJ Odudu has already been involved in a fake eviction

It wouldn’t be the first time AJ has witnessed a contestant being secretly kept on a reality show after apparently leaving.

Back in October last year, while presenting ITV’s Big Brother alongside Will Best, AJ oversaw a fake eviction involving housemate Sam.

After being informed he was leaving, Sam bid farewell to his fellow housemates. However, rather than heading home, he was taken to a secret room.

He was subsequently joined by two previously evicted contestants, Emily Hewertson and Farida Khalifa. Their presence remained a secret from the other housemates, while the studio audience was instructed not to reveal what had happened.

Footage of the Big Brother twist can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Now, some I’m A Celebrity viewers suspect AJ could be on the receiving end of a similar surprise.

Viewers are questioning whether AJ Odudu really has left the jungle for good (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers spot ‘clues’ about AJ’s exit

One detail in particular has left fans questioning whether AJ has genuinely been eliminated.

Following her departure, the presenter was noticeably absent from I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, the ITV2 companion programme.

Taking to X, one suspicious viewer asked: “If AJ is really out, why isn’t she on Unpacked on ITV2?”

Someone else was equally unconvinced, posting: “If AJ isn’t on the Unpacked show there’s no way she’s been booted off.”

Her apparent silence online has also raised eyebrows. As another fan observed: “AJ still isn’t posting on her socials though.”

Meanwhile, one viewer was adamant that the whole elimination had been planned, declaring: “Absolutely no way they’re gonna send someone home. It’s a set up.”

Of course, none of these observations proves AJ is still involved in the programme. But they’ve certainly given viewers plenty to speculate about.

Could AJ Odudu be hiding with Leigh Francis?

The speculation doesn’t stop at a possible fake eviction. Some fans believe AJ could be preparing to make her comeback alongside comedian Leigh Francis.

Leigh, who is famous for his Keith Lemon character, had been tipped to appear in this year’s series. However, he wasn’t included among the 11 celebrities who arrived during the opening episode.

That has prompted suggestions he could be entering the jungle later.

Adding to the rumours, Leigh’s pal Paddy McGuinness appeared to let something slip on his podcast ahead of the launch.

He said: “My mate’s in it as well, this time, Leigh. He’ll do well in it.”

Viewers have since come up with a theory connecting Leigh’s possible arrival to AJ’s mysterious departure.

One fan suggested on X: “The amount of gullible idiots who think AJ has genuinely been sent home. She’ll come back in with Leigh Francis.”

Another wrote: “Could you imagine if tonight’s episode opens with AJ Odudu in a secret camp with Leigh Francis?”

Others called the elimination twist “brutal”.

There have even been suggestions that AJ could return to the main camp in a position of power, potentially as its leader.

I’m A Celebrity has pulled off surprise twists before

Although eliminating a contestant before they’ve reached camp is unprecedented, I’m A Celebrity certainly has a history of shaking things up.

Late arrivals have become a familiar feature of the ITV series, with several going on to enjoy lengthy stays in the jungle.

In 2024, Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles joined the competition after the opening episode. Richard eventually secured third place.

The following year, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson entered as latecomers, with Tom ultimately reaching the final.

And producers have previously separated celebrities into different camps.

During the 2016 series, contestants who lost a live Bushtucker Trial were forced to stay in an alternative location known as the “rancid retreat”, rather than joining the others.

With that history in mind, the suggestion of another hidden camp isn’t entirely beyond the realms of possibility.

Love Island has also reversed eliminations

Another ITV reality favourite has previously shown that being dumped doesn’t necessarily mean a contestant’s journey is finished.

Love Island brought several eliminated islanders back into the villa during its 2024 series.

Those returning contestants were then given the power to decide who would be sent home in the final dumping.

It’s another example of how ITV’s reality programmes have used unexpected returns to surprise audiences.

And with Big Brother having already staged a fake eviction involving AJ as presenter, viewers are wondering whether I’m A Celebrity might be about to follow suit.

Why fans think AJ could return to the jungle

There are certainly arguments supporting the theory that AJ’s exit might not be permanent.

For starters, losing a well-known presenter before she’s even experienced life in the main camp is a bold decision.

Bringing her back would give producers another major moment, particularly if her return coincided with the introduction of a new contestant.

Then there’s the lack of an immediate appearance on Unpacked or a breakfast television programme. Departing campmates would usually be expected to give interviews fairly quickly after leaving.

But there are reasons to remain sceptical.

So far, the speculation rests on viewers’ observations and Paddy McGuinness’ remarks about Leigh Francis. There’s nothing concrete confirming AJ is being kept elsewhere.

ITV has also made no announcement about additional celebrities entering the jungle or any plans to reverse the elimination.

And should AJ appear on morning television in the coming days, it would deal a significant blow to the secret-camp theory.

Has ITV confirmed AJ Odudu will return?

For now, ITV is keeping quiet about the claims surrounding AJ’s possible comeback.

The broadcaster hasn’t addressed viewers’ suspicions, nor has it officially announced any late arrivals.

There was, however, one intriguing message at the end of the launch episode, when the celebrities were warned to “expect the unexpected”.

Whether that was simply a general warning about the challenges ahead or a hint at another twist remains to be seen.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 star Joanna Page is the early favourite to win as ITV show returns

AJ herself appeared devastated by the result. Before departing, she admitted she was “just so gutted my time has been cut short”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Tuesday, November 17, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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