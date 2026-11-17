Russell Brand has reportedly been reprimanded by prison bosses after his wife read a statement from him on YouTube, following his sentencing.

The 51-year-old faces possible punishment over allegedly releasing the message without the governor’s permission, according to The Sun.

The paper claims officials have warned him about his future conduct.

His calls and letters could now face closer checks, with sources suggesting possible restrictions on his outside contact.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s spokesman also criticised the message. He described the situation as appalling and said it was being urgently investigated.

Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand’s wife read a statement on YouTube

Laura, 39, read the message in a video released on Sunday (November 15).

Brand denied guilt in the statement and named HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire as the prison holding him.

The paper claims he dictated the message to Laura during a telephone call from the Category C jail. She read it from the couple’s Oxfordshire home.

The report also raised security concerns about the disclosure of Brand’s location.

A source told the paper: “Brand has broken the rules — but he’s also shot himself in the foot. He seems to have released this statement without permission. He’s also caused his victims further distress and trauma because of what he has said — so is taunting them. That has gone down like a lead balloon at the prison as it makes them look careless and stupid.”

Brand’s ‘appalling’ message

The source continued, adding: “It is a massive security breach for Brand to confirm which prison he is in. It potentially places him in danger.”

Brand’s YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers.

Laura attended her husband’s trial and supported him throughout the proceedings, later giving evidence as a character witness.

Laura read out a statement from her husband (Credit: Russell Brand / YouTube)

Brand’s move to HMP Littlehey

Brand’s trial at Southwark Crown Court began with jury selection in October 2026.

He was convicted on November 5 of one rape and three sexual assaults. The offences were committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

The judge refused bail and remanded him in custody, and he was taken to HMP Wandsworth.

The court then sentenced him to 10 years and six months in prison.

Brand was reportedly transferred from Wandsworth to Littlehey on Friday (November 13).

He is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.

ED! has contacted the prison for comment.

Read more: Russell Brand ‘kicking off’ after demanding hair loss pills in prison: ‘He’s worried he’s going to lose his hair’

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