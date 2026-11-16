Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa in ‘clash’ over having children as she admits she ‘wants them so bad’

Chris Hughes has disputed JoJo Siwa’s claim that he told her children were at least five years away.

The couple discussed starting a family with Joely Live on her Pucker Up podcast.

JoJo, 23, made clear that she was keen to become a mother sooner rather than later.

She described an earlier conversation with her boyfriend when Joely asked when they were thinking of starting a family.

JoJo said: “He (Chris) told me today that kids are at least five years away. I said, ‘No.'”

Chris, 33, challenged her recollection: “No, I didn’t say that.” She then asked him: “What did you say then?”

JoJo and Chris opened up about having kids (Credit: Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock for Dancers Against Cancer)

JoJo Siwa explains why her baby plans changed

Asked whether she wanted children, JoJo replied: “I want them so bad.”

Chris acknowledged her eagerness, telling Joely: “Oh, yeah, she would have them tomorrow.”

The couple grew close on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025.

Her hopes of motherhood predated their relationship, but she explained how meeting Chris had changed her original timetable.

“I’ve wanted kids since I was really young, like 17,” she said.

However, she said she had understood that was too young to become a parent.

“But then once I told myself when I’m 22, that’s when I want to have a kid.”

JoJo and Chris clashed (Credit: Pucker Up with Joely Live / YouTube)

Meeting Chris at 21 changed that thinking.

She said she had decided not to pursue that original timetable after they got together.

Explaining her feelings for Chris, she said: “I have him and I really, really like him”.

She added: “I’d rather have a kid with him.”

While the relationship had changed her plans, JoJo was clear that she remained eager to start a family.

“But, yeah, I don’t want to wait much longer,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Chris Hughes on marriage to JoJo Siwa before children

The conversation also touched on another possible step for the couple: getting married.

Joely asked if they wanted a wedding before children, bringing Chris’s preference into the discussion.

His answer was tentative, although he expressed enthusiasm about the idea of marriage.

“Yeah, I think so. Yeah, marriage is fun as well, isn’t it?” he said.

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