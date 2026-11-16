Doctor shares new details after Lisa Maxwell’s 27-year-old daughter’s death

Lisa Maxwell’s daughter Beau Jessup’s cause of death remains “pending further study” as medical examiners continue their investigation.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shared the update on her death.

In an email to the New York Daily News, the office said both the cause and manner remained undetermined.

Meanwhile, sources have told Page Six that Jessup’s death was “not suspicious” and involved “no criminality.”

The 27-year-old was the daughter of former Loose Women panellist Lisa. She had been studying journalism at Columbia University in New York.

The medical examiner’s office said: “We are investigating. The cause and manner of death are pending further study.”

ED! has contacted NYPD for comment.

Lisa’s daughter suddenly died at age 27 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women sends love to Lisa Maxwell

Lisa’s former colleagues acknowledged the family’s loss during the ITV programme.

Kaye Adams paid tribute on the programme on Friday, November 13, following news of Beau’s death.

She told viewers that Beau was Lisa’s only child. The presenter struggled to hold back tears as she spoke.

She said: “There’s nothing to say, the feeling of sadness is just overwhelming”.

Kaye sent love to Lisa, her husband Paul, and their family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbia Journalism School (@columbiajournalism)

Columbia Journalism School remembers Beau Jessup

Columbia Journalism School also remembered Beau in a statement shared following her death.

A spokesperson said: “Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program. We join Jessup’s family, friends and classmates in remembering her.”

The spokesperson acknowledged that losing someone from the school community could be difficult to process.

It added: “our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Beau’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time.”

The school said it was working with Beau’s family to offer support and assistance. Beau’s earlier studies took her to the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge.

With her family’s permission, Columbia News also published an interview with Beau, conducted in October.

The conversation was part of its Notebook series, which highlights students studying at the university.

Journalism school leaders and Beau’s peers encouraged its publication in her memory.

Lisa had previously shared her pride in Beau’s studies, reposting a photograph of her daughter with fellow students.

In her accompanying caption, she wrote: “Congratulations guys! Especially my daughter Beau over in NYC making us all super proud.”

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