I’m A Celebrity sneak peek: Wayne Rooney faces stomach-churning cocktail challenge as Joanna Page braves speeding truck

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns tonight, and a preview of the launch episode has revealed which campmates will be thrown straight into their first challenges.

The 11 celebrities have been divided into two teams by ITV, but not everyone will be facing the same kind of ordeal.

Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Claire Sweeney and Leomie Anderson are in for an “adrenaline-fuelled” test, as they attempt to scale the outside of a supersize truck travelling at full speed.

The remaining six stars, AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup, Chloe Burrows, Wayne Rooney and Ade Adepitan, will instead get their first taste of jungle cuisine.

Their challenge is to drink a “dreaded” Prawn-star martini, made using fermented prawns and blended fish eyes.

I’m A Celebrity tonight: episode one sees a truck challenge and a Prawn-star martini eating trial (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page and Sharky take on the I’m A Celebrity truck tonight

Joanna, 49, may be breathing a sigh of relief that she has avoided the eating trial, at least for now. The Gavin and Stacey actress has previously admitted that spiders are her biggest fear.

“Oh, I would choose heights over a spider,” she said.

Sharky has also escaped the prospect of tackling the jungle delicacies. The Beta Squad star had already warned that eating trials could prove particularly unpleasant, confessing: “There’s a whole compilation of me throwing up on YouTube!”

Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky, 48, has finally agreed to join the show after turning it down for years. Meanwhile, Claire, 55, is a self-confessed I’m A Celebrity superfan.

Leomie, 33, will be keen to show viewers what she’s made of after becoming the first contestant eliminated from Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt. The model has previously insisted: “People have the assumption that because I’m a model, I’m not going to get stuck in.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Rooney reveals how he lost three stone before heading Down Under

Wayne Rooney already looks defeated in I’m A Celebrity tonight as the episode presents him with a Prawn-star martini (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney faces I’m A Celebrity’s Prawn-star martini

Wayne, 41, appears less than impressed by the prospect of his first jungle challenge. A preview image shows the former England captain sitting with his head bowed at the table as the group prepares to discover what’s on the menu.

But while some might dread the prospect of the Prawn-star martini, others are positively embracing the challenge.

Big Brother presenter AJ, 38, has admitted that she is frightened of heights, water and creepy crawlies, so the eating trial should be a welcome alternative to the truck challenge.

“Literally, the only thing I will be ok with is the eating trials!” she said.

Comedian Jack Skipper is equally enthusiastic about getting stuck in. “I am never going to have another opportunity to eat testicles, so let’s do it!” he said.

Love Island star Chloe, 30, has also avoided her biggest fear: heights. She previously quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but is determined to approach this jungle adventure differently.

“Whether I’m covered in sick, crying or having a whinge, I’m not saying it,” she said. “I will get it done.”

Broadcaster Mariella, 63, is taking a rather less confident approach to the experience, however. “If I don’t get thrown out at the first eviction, it will be a miracle!” she joked.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Joanna Page reveals secret heartache that could see her struggle in the jungle

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked follows on ITV2

The jungle action doesn’t end when the main programme finishes, with I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked returning straight afterwards.

Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers will host the live spin-off every night on ITV2, immediately after the ITV1 broadcast. Episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts tonight, Monday, November 16, at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

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