Chad Lowe shares heartbreaking message about daughter Fiona on what would have been her 14th birthday following her tragic death

Chad Lowe has paid tribute to his late daughter Fiona on what would have been her 14th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (November 15), he shared a dance portrait of his daughter.

Introducing the photograph, Chad wrote: “With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would’ve been her 14th birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe)

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s earlier tribute to late daughter Fiona

“We miss her more than words could ever express. Our love is eternal. Thank you all for your love, support, and prayers,” he then added.

Fiona died by suicide on September 29, aged 13. She was the middle of Chad and producer Kim Painter’s three daughters.

The couple announced her death in a statement in late September. They asked for prayers and privacy as their family faced the loss.

At the time, her parents spoke about Fiona’s creativity and her love of dance. They described a bright, loving daughter who was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by both parents.

Their statement said: “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.”

Her parents also described Fiona as the light of their lives.

Their announcement urged anyone struggling with their mental health to contact the US 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Fiona died aged 13 (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for P.S. ARTS)

Chad receives messages of support

In his birthday tribute, Chad also shared a message about his continuing love for Fiona.

Messages of support appeared beneath his post, including from his Pretty Little Liars co-star Lucy Hale. “Love you so much, Chad,” she wrote.

“Love you and surrounding you in prayers,” Jennifer Love Hewitt commented. “The soul takes flight…. I love you, Chad, and love to you all,” Selma Blair wrote.

“I love you, Chad,” singer LeAnn Rimes added.

Fiona’s eldest sister remembered her on Instagram that day too. She shared photographs through her Instagram Story, including a mirror selfie of the two of them together.

Other pictures showed the sisters when they were younger, as well as Fiona holding a Harry Potter character poster. Her birthday message to Fiona said she missed her.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123.

Read more: Chad Lowe makes first public appearance with wife and kids at family wedding following 13-year-old daughter’s death

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