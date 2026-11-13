Model Tyra Banks is ready to find love after declaring she’s single.

Tyra and Louis Bélanger-Martin were together for about seven years. They were last photographed together in public in April 2025.

It’s not known when the pair had decided to go their separate ways for good.

Only this week Tyra confirmed she’s now single and discussed how she has been diving back into dating.

However, the supermodel has ruled out the exclusive celebrity dating app for now.

Tyra Banks is single and dating

She said on The Hot 97 radio show: “I’m a single woman now, right? I’m 52 years old and I’m single. I kinda was over it. I’m like, ‘I got my mum, I got my son and I’m good.’ I didn’t even have a drive.

“I feel feminine, I’m dating, I’m back to that. There is no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done or, you know?’ So, I’m living my feminineness right now.”

After her radio appearance, she caught up briefly with TMZ about dating and a potential deal breaker when it comes to her love life.

Asked about being single, she confirmed “yeah” she was.

And although her friends have advised her to try out the exclusive celebrity dating app, Tyra isn’t so sure.

“I’m like, ‘What the hell is a Raya?'” she joked to TMZ photographers. “It’s nice to be single, it’s been awhile.”

Tyra Banks is single again (Credit: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com)

Tyra Banks’ relationship with Louis Bélanger-Martin

It isn’t known whether Tyra started dating Louis in 2018 but they were romantically linked by 2019.

They mostly kept their love out of the limelight, although the former couple made some red carpet appearances together during their romance.

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Tyra and Louis lived together in Australia with her son York. The model shares her son with her ex-boyfriend and photographer Erik Asla.

Down Under, she ran her ice cream business SMiZE and Dream. It’s not known if Tyra will make the move back to the US or whether she will stay in Australia.

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