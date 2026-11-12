Chris Watts ‘separated from another male prisoner’ amid guards’ ‘suspicions of inappropriate relationship’

Chris Watts has reportedly been separated from another male inmate amid suspicions of an “inappropriate” relationship behind bars.

A prison employee reportedly made the allegations to the Daily Mail, describing the 41-year-old’s interactions with younger inmates.

The employee alleged that some of his relationships with fellow prisoners had become physical.

The claims concern his time at Dodge Correctional in Waupun, Wisconsin.

Chris Watts prison relationship claims

“Younger guys flock to Chris. He’s really got a hold over them, and they’ll usually do whatever he wants,” the employee told the paper.

“They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention. And he’s generous with his commissary, so he [gets] things for them, gifts, [or] whatever it takes for them to like him,” they then added.

The employee described Watts allegedly writing long letters at night for inmates he had seen during the day. He would then hand those letters over the following morning, the source claimed.

The employee claimed the letters helped make the recipients feel special.

Some inmates have developed crushes on Watts, with the employee suggesting that he returns their interest. The source also claimed some guards considered those relationships too intimate.

Watts also reportedly receives letters from women outside prison, which he spends time reading in his cell.

ED! has contacted the Dodge Correctional Institution for comment.

Watts sparked speculation about his relationship with a fellow inmate in 2020 (Credit: 9NEWS / YouTube)

Chris Watts murdered his family in 2018

Watts murdered his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters in August 2018.

He admitted killing all three and was sentenced to five life terms in November that year. His daughters were four and three when he killed them.

Before the murders, he had been having an affair with a colleague, Nichol Kessinger.

Chris Watts and the 2020 prison incident

An earlier prison incident involved fellow inmate Dylan Tallman in 2020.

Guards reportedly found Watts’ underwear, petroleum jelly and baby oil in Tallman’s cell.

The two men had occupied neighbouring cells and reportedly spent hours communicating through a plug socket between them.

The discovery of Watts’ belongings reportedly prompted suspicions about the nature of their relationship.

Both men were punished and moved to different parts of the prison, according to reports.

Tallman was released in 2021 after serving time for drug offences. He later said he had lost contact with Watts, but described him as naturally charming.

Tallman denied the relationship with Watts turned sexual.

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