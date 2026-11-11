DWTS viewers have hit out at judge Derek Hough for his seemingly “shocked” reaction to Maura Higgins making the semi-final.

The Love Island star has been quickstepping her way through the competition with her professional partner and The Traitors US co-star Mark Ballas.

But eagle-eyed fans claimed Dancing With The Stars judge Derek was unable to contain his surprise that Maura was safe for another week. Derek joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel.

Maura Higgins has been competing on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars (Credit: Samuel Leclerc / SplashNews.com)

Derek Hough’s reaction to Maura Higgins on DWTS

Viewers took to social media platform X to share their thoughts on the moment after it unfolded on TV.

One person asked: “Can someone explain why Derek was so shocked that Maura and Mark were safe? Did ya’ll peep his face? Like these judges need to remind each other they’re being watched. Was he not expecting that? #dwts35 #dwts.”

Another added: “Derek Hough not being able school his face when Maura was announced safe was hilarious #dwts.”

A viewer commented: “Now why the hell did Derek look shocked seeing Maura stay? #dwts.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Derek, you better fix that face! Why [are] you so shocked Maura made the semi-finals? #DWTS.”

Someone else said: “Also tell me why the judges were so shocked Maura made it another week?”

Maura and Mark received an impressive 27 out of 30 for their dance on Grammy Night.

They received an extra two points for winning their dance-off, putting them fourth on the leaderboard.

It was Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy who were eliminated from the competition, to the surprise of the fans watching on from home.

Read more: DWTS’ Jenna Johnson accused of being ‘more focused’ on Broadway offer than ‘showcasing’ celebrity partner: ‘Unheard of for a pro to do’

Maura had been unwell

Behind the scenes, Maura revealed she had been ill recently and things had been “tough” in rehearsals.

She wrote on Instagram: “This week was definitely one of the toughest I’ve had so far. I was really unwell, running on very little energy and trying to learn two dances, but I gave it absolutely everything I had.”

She added: “I came into this experience knowing I wasn’t a dancer, a performer or an athlete, but I wanted to challenge myself, step outside my comfort zone and give something completely new my absolute best and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do every single week. I’m learning, I’m making mistakes, I’m pushing myself and I’m growing along the way!!”

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