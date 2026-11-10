Megyn Kelly sparks backlash after calling Russell Brand’s rape sentence a ‘witch hunt’

Megyn Kelly has drawn criticism after claiming Russell Brand’s prison sentence is evidence of a “political witch hunt”.

She challenged the punishment on Monday’s The Megyn Kelly Show, leading to backlash from several viewers.

The commentator discussed Russell Brand’s 10-year-and-six-month sentence, handed down yesterday (Monday, November 9).

The comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault in London last week.

Megyn Kelly hit out at Russell Brand’s punishment (Credit: The Megyn Kelly Show / YouTube)

Megyn Kelly’s Russell Brand comments draw criticism

During the episode, Megyn called the punishment “an outrage” and criticised what she saw as unequal treatment.

She said: “This is an obvious double standard. And if you needed any further proof that this is a political witch hunt against Russell Brand, that judge just gave it to us.”

Megyn also remarked on the length of the sentence and made comments about the assaults Brand was convicted of.

“This is insane,” she added.

However, fans hit back at Megyn. One person wrote: “Your take on RB is so disappointing.”

“What the victim did before saying NO doesn’t matter. She has the right to say no. How he treated her, and the other victims is appalling,” a second wrote.

“Nobody cares what you say or think anymore,” another added.

“Jesus Megyn. There’s a little more to it than that…. What a horrible hill for you to die on,” another fumed.

“You’re ignorant for this take. Shame on you Megyn,” a fifth tweeted.

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Russell Brand’s earlier charges and denial

In April 2025, the Metropolitan Police announced charges against Russell Brand, including rape and sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charges. Those allegations involved four women and incidents said to have taken place between 1999 and 2005.

The investigation began after allegations emerged following a Channel 4 documentary in 2023.

At that stage, Brand publicly denied the allegations and said he had never engaged in non-consensual activity.

Further charges followed and the trial heard from six women. On Thursday, November 5, he was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of two further rape charges and an attempted indecent assault.

Yesterday (Monday, November 9), he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Megyn Kelly had already defended Russell Brand

Megyn had also faced criticism after an X post following the guilty verdict last week.

In that post, she discussed a complainant’s sexual conduct and presented her account of evidence heard during the trial.

Her remarks drew accusations of victim-blaming from people responding to the post.

Read more: Resurfaced TV clip shows Russell Brand making ‘revolting’ rape joke as fellow comedian laughs along