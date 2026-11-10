Russell Brand and David Walliams pretend to be gay as a ‘smokescreen’ in resurfaced clip: ‘It works wonderfully well’

Russell Brand and David Walliams’ 2006 television exchange has resurfaced after Brand’s sentencing for rape and sexual assault.

Brand, 51, received a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court on Monday (November 9).

Meanwhile, Walliams has also made headlines today after he denied allegations of sexual misconduct after losing a High Court bid to stop them being published.

The clip comes from the first episode of The Russell Brand Show, which Channel 4 broadcast. It aired on November 24, 2006, according to the Daily Express. The clip features the pair joking about pretending to be gay.

Russell has been sentenced for rape and sexual assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Russell Brand and David Walliams said

The exchange also featured Matt Lucas, David’s Little Britain co-star, who teased the two men about their public image.

Lucas joked: “You’re like the two gayest straight blokes there are, aren’t you?”

Walliams replied: “Isn’t it a wonderful smokescreen?” Brand responded: “Isn’t it though? Isn’t it glorious? It works wonderfully well.”

The footage shows him wearing an antique top hat during the conversation.

David appeared on the first episode of The Russell Brand Show in 2006 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brand’s trial and guilty verdicts

A jury found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5, 2026.

The jury acquitted him of two further rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Mr Justice Bennathan began summing up the case on November 3, before the jury retired to consider its verdicts.

He told jurors that he could accept only a unanimous verdict from all 12 of them. Earlier, he had cautioned them against assuming complaints were untrue because complainants had delayed reporting them.

The judge also explained that Brand’s effective good character did not provide a defence to the charges he faced.

During the trial, he ruled that jurors would not watch the Dispatches documentary because doing so would be unfair.

The judge remanded Brand in custody after the verdicts and refused bail ahead of sentencing, saying he feared the comedian might not return to court to face his sentence.

At sentencing, the judge said Brand had become a sexual predator around 20 years earlier. He described him as clever and, in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic.

Separately, police confirmed after the verdicts that two further rape allegations remained under investigation, with files submitted to prosecutors.

Read more: Resurfaced TV clip shows Russell Brand making ‘revolting’ rape joke as fellow comedian laughs along

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!