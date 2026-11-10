Russell Brand insults and touches Lorraine Kelly’s thigh on television in shocking resurfaced clip

Russell Brand footage has resurfaced showing him touching Lorraine Kelly’s thigh and directing a sexual slur at her.

The Mirror highlighted the 2007 Graham Norton Show appearance following his sentencing for rape and sexual assault.

Lorraine, 66, had already revisited the encounter on her own programme in 2023. She recalled laughing along at the time, but said she would probably have challenged the behaviour looking back.

A resurfaced clip of Russell shows him touching up Lorraine (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lorraine Kelly’s reaction to the resurfaced clip

The exchange began with a question about Russell’s film work. He then touched Lorraine’s thigh and exclaimed: “You’re wearing suspenders, Jesus Christ!”

He added: “I’ve taken off more than I can chew. I’m out of my depth.”

Lorraine laughed and tried to shush him as the exchange continued. Russell returned to the film question before calling her a slur.

“It’s not important now, now that I know Lorraine Kelly’s a [bleep],” he said.

Watch the clip below:

Before watching the footage in 2023, Lorraine said: “I usually got the charming Russell, the flirty Russell”.

When Lorraine watched the exchange again, she also corrected his claim about what she was wearing.

Speaking on her programme, she said: “That’s uncomfortable to watch now, it absolutely is. Obviously, for the record, I was not wearing suspenders at all.”

She explained that the entertainment-show setting and Russell’s established comic persona influenced her decision to laugh along. Lorraine also recalled that everyone else had been laughing during the appearance.

Lorraine has admitted the clip makes her feel uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

Russell Brand sentenced following conviction

Russell’s criminal trial opened at Southwark Crown Court on October 12, 2026, with jury selection. He gave evidence on October 28.

A jury convicted Russell of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5, 2026.

The jury also cleared Russell of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Mr Justice Bennathan remanded him in custody after the verdicts and refused bail.

The comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly fumes over Russell Brand scandal: ‘The people who allowed this are shameful’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!