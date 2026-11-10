Ellie Dadd’s future on EastEnders confirmed as troubled Amy flees Walford – but is she coming back?

Amy Mitchell has said goodbye to EastEnders after enduring a terrifying ordeal at the hands of predator Craig Ingram.

But while she’s heading off to Norfolk for some time away, there’s one huge secret she’s taking with her.

With Amy having fled the scene after accidentally killing Craig, fans are naturally keen to know whether this is really the end of the road for the character, or if she’ll be back to face the fallout.

So, is Amy Mitchell leaving EastEnders for good, and when can viewers expect to see actress Ellie Dadd back on screen?

Here’s what we know…

Craig controlled Amy for weeks (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Craig?

Amy has had a tough few months after being groomed by Jack’s former police colleague, Craig.

Craig manipulated Amy into believing they had a future together, despite their age gap. He then convinced her to run away with him once he heard that she was set to inherit £100k when she turned 18.

However, as the pressure to escape the country grew, Craig’s true colours were revealed. Amy soon realised he wasn’t the man she thought he was, and she tried to escape.

Things turned nasty as Craig trapped her in the bedsit they were staying in and hit her. When she confronted him, he tried to assault her, and she only escaped by locking herself in the bathroom.

Craig soon knocked the door down, and Amy stopped him in his tracks by hitting him over the head with a candlestick. However, when she realised she had accidentally killed him, she fled the scene.

Amy then returned home to her family, but has kept the secret that she killed Craig to herself.

Craig hit Amy (Credit: BBC)

Is Amy leaving EastEnders?

While Amy has left Walford for now, fans will be pleased to know her exit is temporary.

It has been officially confirmed that her departure is just for a holiday, meaning she will be back to face more Walford drama soon.

Amy has gone to stay with Bianca and Sonia in Norfolk to escape memories of Craig. But will a change of scenery be enough to help her face what happened that fateful night?

Amy won’t be gone for long (Credit: BBC)

When is Amy coming back to EastEnders?

An exact return date for Amy hasn’t been confirmed, but there’s already a big clue that her time away won’t last too long.

The EastEnders winter trailer, which you can watch below, features Amy back in Albert Square in the run-up to Christmas.

She’s spotted sharing a hug with Denise, who is continuing to bravely battle cancer. Amy also appears alongside Jack in what looks like a police station.

But with Craig’s death still a secret, her return could bring some difficult questions. After spending a few weeks with Sonia, will Amy finally find the courage to tell her family what really happened that night?

One thing is clear: Amy’s story is far from over, and her return looks set to bring more drama for the Mitchell family.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns