EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Max proposes to Linda and Sean plays cupid for Oscar

There’s double engagement drama in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as Max has a big question for Linda and Vinny finds himself caught up in an unexpected wedding announcement.

Meanwhile, Nancy returns with Lee’s baby, but a fresh start could be on the cards for her and the little one. And while there’s plenty of romance in the Square, things are far less rosy for Suki and Eve, whose relationship is left hanging in the balance.

Here are 13 EastEnders spoilers for next week (November 16 – 19)…

Max proposes to Linda in EastEnders spoilers

Max decides to propose (Credit: BBC)

1. Max plans wedding number 6

Ignoring the fact he has already got five failed marriages under his belt, Max decides it’s time to get down on one knee and ask Linda to marry him. However, after his recent questionable actions, he wonders if it is a good idea.

Linda says yes! (Credit: BBC)

2. Max pops the question

Max’s moment of doubt doesn’t last long, because he later lays his heart on the line and asks Linda to marry him. It doesn’t take long for her to say yes. But how will their friends and family react to the news that Linda is set to be the next Mrs Branning?

Cindy is hurt when she hears Max and Linda’s news (Credit: BBC)

3. Cindy hears Max’s news

It’s Lee’s birthday, and he finds himself sharing his celebrations with Max and Linda as they toast their engagement. But it doesn’t take long for the news that Max is marrying someone else to reach Cindy.

Cindy plans her revenge on Max (Credit: BBC)

4. Cindy plots against Max – again

With their annulment not even finalised, Cindy spirals at the news. But after a conversation with Ravi, she comes to a decision and confronts Max with paperwork, which he signs. But is all as it seems?

Nancy returns to Walford in EastEnders spoilers

Nancy’s back (Credit: BBC)

5. Jess meets the baby

Nancy comes back to Albert Square with Lee’s baby. Jess soon arrives to meet the little one. However, there’s no time to play happy families, because Jess soon gives Lee an ultimatum about his drinking.

Linda and Max share their news with the family (Credit: BBC)

6. Nancy plans her next move

Jess offers Nancy a fresh start with her and the baby in Dover. Lee is stunned to hear everyone is leaving. Will this push him back on the wagon?

EastEnders spoilers: Vinny is accused of cheating

Gina thinks Vinny is up to something (Credit: BBC)

7. Gina gets suspicious

Gina tells Penny she thinks Vinny is up to no good, so the pair team up to investigate. They track him down to Knight Fusion, where he appears to be on a secret date. However, it soon turns out he is meeting an investor, who assumes that Vinny and Penny are engaged.

Penny and Gina spy on Vinny (Credit: BBC)

8. Penny’s lie spreads around Walford

Penny and Gina are forced to go along with the assumption that Vinny and Penny are engaged. But as the lie gets bigger and bigger, the news reaches Penny’s friends and family. The couple are forced to set the record straight; however, the drama gives Vinny food for thought, and he realises he wants to marry Penny for real. Little does he know she is hiding a huge secret about little Ethan…

Heartache for Suki and Eve in EastEnders spoilers

Suki and Eve are on the rocks next week (Credit: BBC)

9. Suki goes behind Eve’s back

Suki and Eve’s lives have been turned upside down by the arrival of Ria’s birth mother, Harleen. And things are set to get even more complicated as the adoption process continues. Suki organises a final meeting between Harleen and Ria behind Eve’s back, but something happens that changes everything.

Suki goes behind Eve’s back (Credit: BBC)

10. Eve and Suki fall out

Later, at the court, Suki makes a passionate plea. However, secrets are revealed and Eve is left devastated. She gives Suki the cold shoulder and heads out for the night to take her mind off things…

EastEnders spoilers: Oscar fights for Josh

Oscar wants Josh back (Credit: BBC)

11. Oscar tries to get closer to Josh

Mo recruits Josh to help Sean redecorate The Vic before Kat comes home. Spotting an opportunity to spend time with Josh, Oscar volunteers to help. However, Max thinks it is a terrible idea, and panics that Oscar will reveal that he was the last person to see Zoe alive.

What will Josh say? (Credit: BBC)

12. Sean plays matchmaker

Sean offers Oscar some love advice and tells him that if he really likes Josh, he should follow his heart. Later, Oscar gets Peter and Louie to help him win Josh back, but will his plan work?

Jasmine becomes official in EastEnders spoilers

Jasmine gets her paperwork through (Credit: BBC)

13. Jasmine is officially a Slater

There’s finally some happy news for Jasmine, as Kat reveals that the paperwork has come through. That means Jasmine is officially a Slater at last, giving her spirits a much-needed lift.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns