Coronation Street fans predict heartbreaking twist for Marco as Ross’ prison bullying escalates

Coronation Street fans are predicting a devastating outcome for Marco Rhodes as Ross continues to make his life a misery behind bars.

Marco arrived on the cobbles in September and soon became Summer’s latest love interest. However, their relationship has already been put under serious pressure.

The newcomer was recently arrested for acting as a getaway driver while wearing an electronic tag. Things took an even worse turn when his bail application was rejected, leaving him facing time in prison.

Ross has been tormenting Marco (Credit: ITV)

Marco’s prison storyline takes a nasty turn

Since arriving in prison, Marco has become Gary’s cellmate, with Gary promising to keep an eye on him.

But Ross has already singled out the newcomer and appears determined to make his time behind bars as difficult as possible.

As well as tormenting Marco in prison, Ross also destroyed a letter Summer had written to him, leaving the young man devastated.

Meanwhile, Summer has been doing everything she can to get her boyfriend released. She has turned to Adam and Alya for help and made it clear that she intends to stand by Marco.

So far, Marco hasn’t told anyone about the bullying he is facing. Now, viewers are worried that his ordeal could lead to an incredibly tragic twist.

Fans predict a devastating twist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict devastating suicide twist

Taking to Reddit, fans discussed the possibility that Marco could take his own life as a result of Ross’ relentless bullying.

One viewer shared their concerns, writing: “Why do I have a suspicion where they are going with Ross’ bullying of Marco is Marco committing suicide. Gary is doing his best for him but I don’t think it will be enough.”

Another agreed, adding: “I have thought since Marco went into prison this is going to be that storyline. I really hope not though, he is a very likeable character.”

A third commented: “I hope Marco doesn’t take his own life. It would be pretty miserable for Summer to lose her new boyfriend within a year of losing her third dad. I do think there will be an attempt. It would be perfectly realistic as lots of young people struggle with their mental health in prison.”

Another fan also feared Marco’s time on the soap could be limited, although they predicted Ross would be directly responsible for his death.

They wrote: “I think he is going to be murdered in prison because Ross has set him up for something. But I think his death would definitely lead to a Ross and Gary clash that we have all been waiting for.”

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