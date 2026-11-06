Jesy Nelson’s new boyfriend hits out at Zion Foster for being an ‘absent dad’: ‘Fully lost the plot’

Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend Ben Davies has accused her ex Zion Foster of failing to check in on their twin daughters.

The allegation appeared beneath Zion’s new song post on Instagram, MailOnline reports. The musician has been defending his parenting after confirming a new relationship.

Jesy and Zion share twin girls who have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type one.

Zion has been accused of being an absent dad (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Davies challenges Zion Foster over twins

Zion’s new single, Life Goes On, addresses online criticism surrounding his role as a father.

His lyrics describe emotional distress while suggesting difficulties with access to his children.

However, Ben disputed that suggestion in the comments.

“Victim [laughing emojis] fully lost the plot this kid. No one’s stopped you seeing the girls,” he wrote.

“You just couldn’t be [bleep]d or too busy writing poems making money off them. Before anyone pipes up, ask him to send a screenshot of the last messages checking in on his girls… I’ll wait…..” he continued.

Zion has since blocked comments altogether on the post.

Zion has separately rejected online judgements about his parenting, saying strangers do not know his circumstances. That followed criticism beneath a post about his new girlfriend, who is known as Sav.

ED! has contacted Zion for comment.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster’s split

Jesy and Zion separated earlier this year. She has spoken publicly about the strain following their daughters’ diagnosis, while stressing that their children’s care remained their priority.

The former Little Mix singer discussed the family’s experiences in her Prime Video documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing.

That film also featured Zion discussing his emotional struggles and reaffirming his commitment as a father despite their separation.

Jesy has since gone public with Ben, sharing photographs of them together following their appearance at the National Television Awards.

Jesy and Zion split earlier this year (Credit: YouTube)

Zion Foster’s earlier comments about fatherhood

The latest exchange follows previous public comments from Zion about navigating fatherhood after the breakup.

In August, he said he was learning to cope with the twins’ diagnosis while remaining committed to being their father.

In September, he also spoke about receiving death threats following the split. He described loneliness and public scrutiny, explaining that he used two phones to limit exposure to online negativity.

Jesy, meanwhile, has campaigned for SMA screening to become part of routine newborn testing through the NHS.

Her efforts have included meeting Health Secretary Wes Streeting and calling for earlier diagnosis to help families access treatment sooner.

Read more: Jesy Nelson addresses pregnancy speculation after sharing loved-up photos with new boyfriend

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