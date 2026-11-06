Helen Flanagan looks sensational in figure-hugging gown for glam red carpet appearance

Helen Flanagan wore a green sequinned gown to the This Is Manchester Awards on Thursday, November 5.

MailOnline reported that the former Coronation Street actress arrived at Old Trafford Cricket Ground for the event.

The outing followed her clash with a traffic warden in Manchester, which she discussed on TikTok days earlier.

Thursday’s ceremony celebrates individuals and organisations rooted in Manchester.

Helen looked glam in green for last night’s event (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan joins stars at Manchester awards

No stranger to a glam moment, Helen stunned in a figure-hugging green dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

The glitzy garment was teamed with heels while Helen accessorized with a sparkly silver clutch purse.

She opted for small hoop earrings while wearing her signature blonde locks in waves.

Jenny Powell and Davinia Taylor also attended the ceremony, joining Helen among the guests at the Manchester venue.

Jenny chose a dark green sequinned dress for the occasion. Davinia wore a black and yellow dress with lace trim.

Helen recently joked that she might get arrested (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen explains parking ticket row

In Sunday’s TikTok video, Helen described receiving a parking ticket while using a courtesy car. She said she had paid to park but entered a zero instead of the letter O in the registration.

Helen claimed she explained the mix-up to the traffic warden, but he still issued the ticket.

She filmed herself walking with her daughter as she recounted what had happened during their trip into Manchester.

Helen said her daughter feared she would be taken away by police following the exchange. She could also be heard tearfully saying “I don’t want to go back” during the clip.

Helen joked in the video: “She thinks I’m going to get arrested. Mummy might actually.”

She also recalled telling the warden that he was the most horrible man she had ever met. The actress told viewers she was due her period. Helen linked that to her anger during the parking dispute.

Recounting her reaction in the clip, she said: “And he deserved it! He deserved my wrath.”

Helen returned to driving after six-month ban

Helen got back behind the wheel in July 2025.

She had received a six-month ban in January that year, despite telling the court she was struggling financially.

During the hearing, Helen said her then-boyfriend Robbie Talbot had been driving her £66,000 Audi Q7.

The car had been caught speeding twice. She argued that she would not be able to afford taxis to take her children to school.

Read more: Helen Flanagan naked in the bath as she celebrates ‘gorgeous girls trip’: ‘Ridiculously stunning’

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