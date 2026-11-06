Beverley Callard shares health update amid cancer battle as fans rally around her after weeks of waiting for results

Beverley Callard has shared reassuring biopsy results, revealing that tests found no stomach cancer.

The 69-year-old announced the findings in an Instagram video yesterday (Nov 5). She said the biopsies showed chronic inflammation and H. pylori bacteria.

The update follows a five-week wait for stomach biopsy results that she described in October. At that stage, worsening nausea had forced her to miss work for the first time during her treatment.

She remains in treatment for breast cancer, a diagnosis she shared earlier this year.

Beverley has waited five weeks for her results (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard’s wait for stomach biopsy results

For the actress, best known as Coronation Street’s Liz McDonald, waiting for answers had brought its own worries.

Reflecting on that uncertainty in her latest video, she said: “But there’s that waiting and so it all sits in the back of your mind.”

Her stomach investigations followed an earlier referral to a specialist in September. She had said she felt drained after a check-up with her surgeon.

Later that month, she revealed hospital tests had found severe inflammation in her upper stomach. Biopsies were taken from the inflamed area, with the results initially expected within a week.

By October, she was still waiting and describing nausea that had become increasingly difficult to manage.

After receiving the results, Beverley wrote: “I’m so relieved, I was having dark thoughts. Thank you all for being here with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

‘So pleased for you’

Following the amazing news, Beverley’s followers rushed to the comments section to support her.

“Oh Beverley what great news!!!!” Denise Welch wrote.

“Amazing!!!!!! So so pleased for you,” another person shared.

“So happy for you Beverley, now you can take your new meds with your mind at rest,” a third remarked.

“I am so happy for you, that was such a long wait, which must have been agonising for you. I hope that you get relief very quickly,” a fourth said.

Beverley Callard’s breast cancer treatment

Beverley announced her breast cancer diagnosis in February, shortly before starting her new role on Irish soap Fair City.

She later completed radiotherapy in July, but recovery brought further difficulties. After finishing 10 sessions, she described sore skin, dizziness, exhaustion and nausea.

Her nurses had warned that the effects could become harder after the radiotherapy course ended.

In August, she spoke about skin burns while continuing to work and learn lines. Work helped her cope, she explained during an appearance on The Six O’Clock Show.

October brought another setback when she described a reaction to new medication that clashed with another medicine. She subsequently said she felt better after stopping the problematic medication.

Following the biopsy results, Beverley says she now has more medication. She hopes it will bring relief quickly.

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