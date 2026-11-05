‘Blessed’ Trinny Woodall undergoes neck procedure as she shares video in hospital gown

Trinny Woodall has revealed she has undergone neck surgery after a longstanding disc problem returned.

The 62-year-old shared her hospital update on Instagram on Thursday.

Appearing in a hospital gown, she explained that she had received private treatment rather than waiting on the NHS.

Trinny Woodall opened up about the neck procedure to her fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Trinny Woodall thanks surgeon after neck procedure

“I finally had a little procedure today to get it fixed,” she said in her Instagram video.

She said she felt “blessed” to identify a problem and get treatment within a short period.

Trinny thanked Dr Akmal, who carried out the latest procedure at the London Spine Hospital on Harley Street.

He also performed her earlier operation around 12 years ago. Her message singled out the time he took to explain her condition.

She said: “I love somebody who takes the time to explain to you what’s going on inside your body.”

Trinny said her previous treatment involved replacing the C4-C5 disc in her neck. This disc sits between the fourth and fifth vertebrae in the neck.

Before that operation, she had experienced pain for around a year.

Her symptoms returned around six weeks ago. She described experiencing pain while visiting Australia to promote her beauty brand, Trinny London.

At the time of recording, she said she intended to head home shortly.

Trinny Woodall praised the medical staff who looked after her (Credit: YouTube / Begin Again with Davina McCall)

Trinny Woodall discusses possible What Not To Wear return

Separately, Trinny has discussed the prospect of reuniting with Susannah Constantine for a What Not To Wear revival.

She spoke about the approach on Saga’s Experience is Everything podcast in October, during a conversation with Lorraine Kelly.

Trinny said discussions with producers were continuing after the pair met the team behind the proposal.

The producers had asked their younger team to watch old episodes, and Trinny said they loved them.

Read more: Trinny Woodall, 62, defies age as she shows off rock-hard abs in nude underwear

She described initially feeling reluctant because of her commitments running Trinny London. Susannah, meanwhile, was working on her third book.

The BBC makeover programme originally ran for five series between 2001 and 2005. Participants received £2,000 to rebuild their wardrobes with help from the presenters.

Any revival remains a possibility rather than a confirmed television return.

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