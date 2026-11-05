Carson Daly is joining Saturday Today as its new co-anchor alongside Laura Jarrett.

Today announced the appointment on air.

Carson, 53, will continue appearing on the weekday programme. He will also remain host and executive producer of The Voice.

Carson has been announced as the new co-anchor of Saturday Today (Credit: Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Carson Daly explains why the Today role matters

Speaking during the announcement, Carson focused on the opportunity to develop his broadcasting skills alongside Laura.

He told his Today colleagues: “I should just say, I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs. But this one’s really special.”

He stressed that he did not take the opportunity lightly. Carson also praised the quality of his colleagues and described the team as a family.

The new job means he will spend six days a week in the building. The cast celebrated his appointment with a Guinness toast.

Savannah Guthrie also celebrated the news, comparing Carson’s contribution to salt and pepper making a meal taste better.

She told the pair: “Carson and Laura, we’re so happy for you. Let’s raise a glass to Laura, who’s been holding it down so well.”

Who will join Carson Daly on Saturday Today?

Laura has hosted the Saturday edition of Today since 2023.

Carson will join features anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman on the Saturday team.

He singled out producers Carluccio, Dave, and Sarah while discussing the Saturday crew. He succeeds Peter Alexander, who left the role in March after 22 years with the network.

On social media, fans congratulated Carson on his new role.

“Carson deserves everything!!!! Love him!!!! Congratulations!” one fan said. “Congrats!!! Carson well deserved,” another wrote.

“Congratulations Carson!!!! What a big deal!” a third gushed.

Carson joins Laura on the show (Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Carson Daly’s continuing Today and The Voice roles

Carson joined Today in 2013 as a social media reporter before becoming a co-host.

The Orange Room served as the programme’s digital and social media hub when he hosted it.

He now fronts Pop Start, which covers the latest pop culture headlines. His television CV also includes co-creating and hosting MTV’s TRL.

The Voice has featured Carson since its launch in 2011. He will also executive produce The Voice: Celebrity, a new edition hosted by Keke Palmer.

Carson Daly’s Saturday Today start date

Carson will make his debut as Saturday Today’s new co-anchor on NBC on Saturday, November 7.

Today revealed the appointment during Jenna Bush Hager’s Morning Boost segment on Thursday, November 5.

The Voice: Celebrity will premiere in spring 2027.

Read more: Today host Craig Melvin urges Savannah Guthrie to ‘get some rest’ after pulling an all-nighter amid midterm elections

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