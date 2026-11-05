Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims her marriage to husband Travis Barker is over

Kourtney Kardashian has dismissed claims that she and husband Travis Barker are living apart and splitting up.

The 47-year-old addressed the rumours during the November 5 episode of The Kardashians.

She spoke with friend Simon Huck about fabricated stories circulating online. Simon also criticised AI videos on social media, with Kourtney expressing disbelief that people accepted them.

Kourtney has shut down speculation she and Travis are splitting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kourtney Kardashian rejects Travis Barker split rumours

Kourtney explained that her publicist had contacted her that morning about a magazine’s claims concerning her marriage.

The publication was suggesting that she and Travis no longer lived together and were separating. Her representative wanted to know whether there was any truth to it.

Rather than asking her publicist to stop the story, Kourtney said she told her to let the magazine publish it.

But she firmly rejected the claims during her conversation with Simon, pointing to a TikTok account inventing stories.

“They know it is not true. They know they saw a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories,” she said.

Kourtney and Travis got married in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kourtney and Travis’s marriage

Before marrying Travis, Kourtney had a nearly 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, which ended in 2015.

They had three children together, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented their relationship.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021. They married in May 2022 and welcomed their son in November 2023, following difficulties expanding their family.

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy emergency and earlier loss

In June 2023, Kourtney announced her pregnancy by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert.

Three months later, she revealed that she had needed emergency surgery during her pregnancy. In an Instagram post, she thanked doctors for saving her baby’s life.

She also thanked Travis, who had rushed back from tour to support her in hospital and afterwards. Kourtney said her three previous pregnancies had been easy, leaving her unprepared for the fear of urgent foetal surgery.

The couple also discussed an earlier miscarriage in Travis’s documentary, Louder Than Fear, which came out in August. Kourtney described their devastation and said they had cried for days after the loss.

The couple have previously shared glimpses of their life together on social media. In an earlier Instagram post, Travis shared hospital photographs showing Kourtney by his side.

He did not explain the reason for that hospital visit, and Kourtney reshared a photograph without adding an explanation.

Read more: Kylie Jenner finally addresses pregnancy with Timothee Chalamet following months of speculation: ‘I assume people will figure it out eventually’

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